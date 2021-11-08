Why you can trust ZDNet
DJI Mavic 3: Best portable folding drone on the planet?

The DJI's flagship Mavic 3 has landed. Let's take a look at it.

Being able to put a camera in the sky is part of the job for a lot of people these days, from cinematographers to real estate photographers to wedding photographers.

And now, DJI's new Mavic 3 lets you put not one camera in the sky, but two.

Yes, two.

What follows is a first look at the DJI Mavic 3. It arrived too late to put it in the air, but there's plenty to do unboxing and setting up this package.

The Mavic 3 is the follow-on to DJI's Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom drones, released in August 2018. A lot has happened since then, and DJI has released a lot of new drones, and an update to the flagship line has been widely anticipated for some time.

The Mavic 3 comes in two models -- the Mavic 3, and the Mavic 3 Cine. The only difference is that the Cine model offers support for the Apple ProRes 422 HQ codec (where you'll be burning through a gigabyte of storage for every 10 seconds of 5.1K video) and 1TB built-in SSD. The base Mavic 3 is limited to H.264/H.265 codecs with a max bitrate of 200Mbps.

If you find H.264/H.265 video not offering you the flexibility you need, then you need the Cine version.

But that will cost you!

For most people who want the Mavic 3, the Cine version will be overkill. But if you need it, you need it.

Let's take a visual tour of the Mavic 3.

DJI Mavic 3: Tech specs

DJI Mavic 3

Aircraft specs

Takeoff Weight

  • Mavic 3: 895 g
  • Mavic 3 Cine: 899 g

Dimensions (Folded/Unfolded)

  • Folded (without propellers) 221×96.3×90.3 mm
    (Length×Width×Height)
  • Unfolded (without propellers) 347.5×283×107.7 mm
    (Length×Width×Height)

Diagonal Length

  • 380.1 mm

Max Ascent Speed

  • 1 m/s (C mode)
  • 6 m/s (N mode)
  • 8 m/s (S mode)

Max Descent Speed

  • 1 m/s (C mode)
  • 6 m/s (N mode)
  • 6 m/s (S mode)

Max Flight Speed (at sea level, no wind)

  • 5 m/s (C mode)
  • 15 m/s (N mode)
  • 19 m/s (S mode)

Max Service Ceiling Above Sea Level

  • 6000 m

Max Flight Time (no wind)

  • 46 minutes

Max Hovering Time (no wind)

  • 40 minutes

Max Flight Distance

  • 30 km

Max Wind Speed Resistance

  • 12 m/s

Max Tilt Angle

  • 25° (C mode)
  • 30° (N mode)
  • 35° (S mode)

Max Angular Velocity

  • 200°/s

Operating Temperature

  • -10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F)

GNSS

  • GPS + Galileo + BeiDou

Hovering Accuracy Range

  • Vertical: ±0.1 m (with Vision Positioning); ±0.5 m
    (with GNSS Positioning)
  • Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with Vision Positioning); ±0.5 m
    (with High-Precision Positioning System)

Internal Storage

  • Mavic 3: 8 GB (available space is approx. 7.2 GB)
  • Mavic 3 Cine: 1TB (available space is approx. 934.8 GB)

Hasselblad Camera

Sensor

  • 4/3 CMOS, Effective pixels: 20 MP

Lens

  • FOV: 84°
  • Format Equivalent: 24 mm
  • Aperture: f/2.8 to f/11
  • Focus: 1 m to ∞ (with autofocus)

ISO Range

  • Video: 100-6400
  • Still Image: 100-6400

Shutter Speed

  • Electronic Shutter: 8-1/8000 s

Max Image Size

  • Main Unit: 5280×3956

Still Photography Modes

  • Single shot: 20MP Photos
  • Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 20 MP, 3/5 bracketed frames at 0.7 EV
  • Timed: 20 MP, 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s

Video Resolution

  • Apple ProRes 422 HQ
  • 5.1K: 5120×2700@24/25/30/48/50fps
  • DCI 4K: 4096×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps
  • 4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps

  • H.264/H.265
  • 5.1K: 5120×2700@24/25/30/48/50fps
  • DCI 4K: 4096×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps
  • 4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps
  • FHD: 1920×1080p@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*/200*fps

    * Framerates above are recording framerates. Videos will be played as slow-motion videos.

Max Video Bitrate

  • H.264/H.265 Bitrate: 200 Mbps

Supported File Formats

  • exFAT

Photo Format

  • JPEG/DNG (RAW)

Video Formats

  • Mavic 3:
    MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)

  • Mavic 3 Cine:
    MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)
    MOV (Apple ProRes 422 HQ)

Tele Camera

Sensor

  • 1/2-inch CMOS

Shutter Speed

  • Electronic Shutter: 2-1/8000 s

Lens

  • FOV: 15°
  • Format Equivalent: 162mm
  • Aperture: f/4.4
  • Focus: 3 m to ∞

ISO Range

  • Video: 100-6400
  • Still Image: 100-6400

Max Image Size

  • 4000×3000

Photo Format

  • JPEG

Video Formats

  • MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)

Still Photography Modes

  • Single shot: 12MP Photos

Video Resolution

  • H264/H.265
  • 4K: 3840×2160@30 fps
  • FHD: 1920×1080@30 fps

Digital Zoom

  • 4x

Gimbal

Stabilization

  • 3-axis motorized (tilt, roll, pan)

Mechanical Range

  • Tilt: -135° to 100°
  • Roll: -45° to 45°
  • Pan: -27° to 27°

Controllable Range

  • Tilt: -90° to 35°
  • Pan: -5° to 5°

Max Control Speed (tilt)

  • 100°/s

Angular Vibration Range

  • ±0.007°

Sensing

Sensing System

  • Omnidirectional binocular vision system, supplemented with an infrared sensor at the bottom of the aircraft

Forward

  • Measurement Range: 0.5-20 m
  • Detection Range: 0.5-200 m
  • Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 15m/s
  • FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 103°

Backward

  • Measurement Range: 0.5-16 m
  • Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 14m/s
  • FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 103°

Lateral

  • Measurement Range: 0.5-25 m
  • Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 15m/s
  • FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 85°

Upward

  • Measurement Range: 0.2-10 m
  • Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 6m/s
  • FOV: Front and Back 100°, Left and Right 90°

Downward

  • Measurement Range: 0.3-18 m
  • Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 6m/s
  • FOV: Front and Back 130°, Left and Right 160°

Operating Environment

  • Forward, Backward, Left, Right, and Upward: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux>15)
  • Downward: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux >15). Diffuse reflective surface with diffuse reflectivity>20% (e.g. wall, tree, person)

Video Transmission

Video Transmission System

  • O3+

Live View Quality

  • Remote Controller: 1080p@30fps/1080p@60fps

Operation Frequency

  • 2.400-2.4835 GHz
  • 5.725-5.850 GHz

Max Transmission Distance (unobstructed, free of interference and aligned with controller)

  • 2.400-2.4835 GHz; 5.725-5.850 GHz
  • FCC: 15 km
  • CE: 12 km
  • SRRC: 8 km
  • MIC: 8 km

Max Download Bitrate

  • SDR:
  • 5.5MB/s (with RC-N1 remote controller)
  • 15MB/s (with DJI RC Pro remote controller)
  • Wi-Fi 6: 80MB/s

Latency (depending on environmental conditions and mobile device)

  • 130 ms (with RC-N1 remote controller)
    120 ms (with DJI RC Pro remote controller)

Antennas

  • 4 antennas, 2T4R

Transmitter Power (EIRP)

  • 2.4 GHz: ≤33 dBm (FCC); ≤20 dBm (CE/SRRC/MIC)
  • 5.8 GHz: ≤33 dBm (FCC), ≤30 dBm(SRRC), ≤14 dBm(CE)

Battery

Capacity

  • 5000 mAh

Voltage

  • 15.4 V

Charging Voltage Limit

  • 17.6 V

Battery Type

  • LiPo 4S

Energy

  • 77 Wh

Weight

  • 335.5 g

Charging Temperature

  • 5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F)
I will follow up with a review after I get some hours under my belt with this drone.

