DJI Mavic 3: Best portable folding drone on the planet?

Being able to put a camera in the sky is part of the job for a lot of people these days, from cinematographers to real estate photographers to wedding photographers.

And now, DJI's new Mavic 3 lets you put not one camera in the sky, but two.

Yes, two.

What follows is a first look at the DJI Mavic 3. It arrived too late to put it in the air, but there's plenty to do unboxing and setting up this package.

The Mavic 3 is the follow-on to DJI's Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom drones, released in August 2018. A lot has happened since then, and DJI has released a lot of new drones, and an update to the flagship line has been widely anticipated for some time.

The Mavic 3 comes in two models -- the Mavic 3, and the Mavic 3 Cine. The only difference is that the Cine model offers support for the Apple ProRes 422 HQ codec (where you'll be burning through a gigabyte of storage for every 10 seconds of 5.1K video) and 1TB built-in SSD. The base Mavic 3 is limited to H.264/H.265 codecs with a max bitrate of 200Mbps.

If you find H.264/H.265 video not offering you the flexibility you need, then you need the Cine version.

But that will cost you!

For most people who want the Mavic 3, the Cine version will be overkill. But if you need it, you need it.

Let's take a visual tour of the Mavic 3.

DJI Mavic 3: Tech specs Aircraft specs Takeoff Weight Mavic 3: 895 g

Mavic 3 Cine: 899 g Dimensions (Folded/Unfolded) Folded (without propellers) 221×96.3×90.3 mm

(Length×Width×Height)

(Length×Width×Height) Unfolded (without propellers) 347.5×283×107.7 mm

(Length×Width×Height) Diagonal Length 380.1 mm Max Ascent Speed 1 m/s (C mode)

6 m/s (N mode)

8 m/s (S mode) Max Descent Speed 1 m/s (C mode)

6 m/s (N mode)

6 m/s (S mode) Max Flight Speed (at sea level, no wind) 5 m/s (C mode)

15 m/s (N mode)

19 m/s (S mode) Max Service Ceiling Above Sea Level 6000 m Max Flight Time (no wind) 46 minutes Max Hovering Time (no wind) 40 minutes Max Flight Distance 30 km Max Wind Speed Resistance 12 m/s Max Tilt Angle 25° (C mode)

30° (N mode)

35° (S mode) Max Angular Velocity 200°/s Operating Temperature -10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F) GNSS GPS + Galileo + BeiDou Hovering Accuracy Range Vertical: ±0.1 m (with Vision Positioning); ±0.5 m

(with GNSS Positioning)

(with GNSS Positioning) Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with Vision Positioning); ±0.5 m

(with High-Precision Positioning System) Internal Storage Mavic 3: 8 GB (available space is approx. 7.2 GB)

Mavic 3 Cine: 1TB (available space is approx. 934.8 GB) Hasselblad Camera Sensor 4/3 CMOS, Effective pixels: 20 MP Lens FOV: 84°

Format Equivalent: 24 mm

Aperture: f/2.8 to f/11

Focus: 1 m to ∞ (with autofocus) ISO Range Video: 100-6400

Still Image: 100-6400 Shutter Speed Electronic Shutter: 8-1/8000 s Max Image Size Main Unit: 5280×3956 Still Photography Modes Single shot: 20MP Photos

Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 20 MP, 3/5 bracketed frames at 0.7 EV

Timed: 20 MP, 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s Video Resolution Apple ProRes 422 HQ

5.1K: 5120×2700@24/25/30/48/50fps

DCI 4K: 4096×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps

4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps





H.264/H.265

5.1K: 5120×2700@24/25/30/48/50fps

DCI 4K: 4096×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps

4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps

FHD: 1920×1080p@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*/200*fps



* Framerates above are recording framerates. Videos will be played as slow-motion videos. Max Video Bitrate H.264/H.265 Bitrate: 200 Mbps Supported File Formats exFAT Photo Format JPEG/DNG (RAW) Video Formats Mavic 3:

MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)





MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265) Mavic 3 Cine:

MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)

MOV (Apple ProRes 422 HQ) Tele Camera Sensor 1/2-inch CMOS Shutter Speed Electronic Shutter: 2-1/8000 s Lens FOV: 15°

Format Equivalent: 162mm

Aperture: f/4.4

Focus: 3 m to ∞ ISO Range Video: 100-6400

Still Image: 100-6400 Max Image Size 4000×3000 Photo Format JPEG Video Formats MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265) Still Photography Modes Single shot: 12MP Photos Video Resolution H264/H.265

4K: 3840×2160@30 fps

FHD: 1920×1080@30 fps Digital Zoom 4x Gimbal Stabilization 3-axis motorized (tilt, roll, pan) Mechanical Range Tilt: -135° to 100°

Roll: -45° to 45°

Pan: -27° to 27° Controllable Range Tilt: -90° to 35°

Pan: -5° to 5° Max Control Speed (tilt) 100°/s Angular Vibration Range ±0.007° Sensing Sensing System Omnidirectional binocular vision system, supplemented with an infrared sensor at the bottom of the aircraft Forward Measurement Range: 0.5-20 m

Detection Range: 0.5-200 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 15m/s

FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 103° Backward Measurement Range: 0.5-16 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 14m/s

FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 103° Lateral Measurement Range: 0.5-25 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 15m/s

FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 85° Upward Measurement Range: 0.2-10 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 6m/s

FOV: Front and Back 100°, Left and Right 90° Downward Measurement Range: 0.3-18 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 6m/s

FOV: Front and Back 130°, Left and Right 160° Operating Environment Forward, Backward, Left, Right, and Upward: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux>15)

Downward: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux >15). Diffuse reflective surface with diffuse reflectivity>20% (e.g. wall, tree, person) Video Transmission Video Transmission System O3+ Live View Quality Remote Controller: 1080p@30fps/1080p@60fps Operation Frequency 2.400-2.4835 GHz

5.725-5.850 GHz Max Transmission Distance (unobstructed, free of interference and aligned with controller) 2.400-2.4835 GHz; 5.725-5.850 GHz

FCC: 15 km

CE: 12 km

SRRC: 8 km

MIC: 8 km Max Download Bitrate SDR:

5.5MB/s (with RC-N1 remote controller)

15MB/s (with DJI RC Pro remote controller)

Wi-Fi 6: 80MB/s Latency (depending on environmental conditions and mobile device) 130 ms (with RC-N1 remote controller)

120 ms (with DJI RC Pro remote controller) Antennas 4 antennas, 2T4R Transmitter Power (EIRP) 2.4 GHz: ≤33 dBm (FCC); ≤20 dBm (CE/SRRC/MIC)

5.8 GHz: ≤33 dBm (FCC), ≤30 dBm(SRRC), ≤14 dBm(CE) Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Voltage 15.4 V Charging Voltage Limit 17.6 V Battery Type LiPo 4S Energy 77 Wh Weight 335.5 g Charging Temperature 5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F)

I will follow up with a review after I get some hours under my belt with this drone.