DJI Mavic 3 drone review leaks

There has been months and months of speculation, rumors, mockups, and then leaks galore relating to the upcoming DJI Mavic 3 drone.

DJI is set to make an official unveiling of the drone later this week, but an early review by ColorBee Photography Life Channel on YouTube seemed to have gone live a bit too early.

The only problem was that the video was in Mandarin.

While the original video was quickly pulled down, it wasn't before it was copied and reuploaded to YouTube.

These copies have since vanished.

Fortunately, a clip still exists on Twitter.

Thanks @KANZHAJI for uploading this first #Mavic3 review. My mandarin is a bit rusty but I believe he is positive about it.

At the end you see his #DJIFLYAPP … can you spot the icon? Where did we see that before?@DroneXL1 @techdronemedia @geeksvana @OsitaLV pic.twitter.com/OsvzOoJlu3 — Jasper Ellens - 27 Leaks (@JasperEllens) November 1, 2021

Now, the Mavic 3 sounds like it's going to be expensive -- starting at around $2.500 for the base model, going up to over $5,000 for the higher end Cine model that features 1 TB of built-in storage and support for Apple ProRes 422 HQ format -- so what we are looking at here is a drone that is aimed at high-end videography.

Jesper Ellens of DroneXL has been busy with the leaks, and based on what we see in this video, Ellens' latest batch of leaks are spot on.

DJI Mavic 3 Rumored Tech Specs

Weight: 900g

Max flight time (no wind): 46 minutes

Max hover time (no wind): 40 minutes

Max altitude: 6000 m

Max flight distance: 30 km

Storage: 8GB regular | 1TB Cine

Primary camera: Hasselblad 20-megapixel camera featuring 4/3-inch CMOS sensor

Tele camera; 12-megapixel camera featuring 1/2-inch CMOS sensor

Sensors: Onmidirectional

More leaked specs over on DroneXL.com

This drone will replace the current flagship, the Mavic 2 Pro, released back in 2018. Since then, the drone market has expended, with DJI releases the Mavic Mini and Mini 2, the Mavic Air 2, and the Air 2S. Those have all been aimed squarely at the consumer market, so it will be interesting to see what DJO have been able to pack into a professional/prosumer drone.

For the price, I'm expecting a lot.