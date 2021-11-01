DJI Mavic 3 drone review leaks

There has been months and months of speculation, rumors, mockups, and then leaks galore relating to the upcoming DJI Mavic 3 drone.
DJI is set to make an official unveiling of the drone later this week, but an early review by ColorBee Photography Life Channel on YouTube seemed to have gone live a bit too early.
The only problem was that the video was in Mandarin.
While the original video was quickly pulled down, it wasn't before it was copied and reuploaded to YouTube.
These copies have since vanished.
Fortunately, a clip still exists on Twitter.
Now, the Mavic 3 sounds like it's going to be expensive -- starting at around $2.500 for the base model, going up to over $5,000 for the higher end Cine model that features 1 TB of built-in storage and support for Apple ProRes 422 HQ format -- so what we are looking at here is a drone that is aimed at high-end videography.
Jesper Ellens of DroneXL has been busy with the leaks, and based on what we see in this video, Ellens' latest batch of leaks are spot on.
DJI Mavic 3 Rumored Tech Specs
- Weight: 900g
- Max flight time (no wind): 46 minutes
- Max hover time (no wind): 40 minutes
- Max altitude: 6000 m
- Max flight distance: 30 km
- Storage: 8GB regular | 1TB Cine
- Primary camera: Hasselblad 20-megapixel camera featuring 4/3-inch CMOS sensor
- Tele camera; 12-megapixel camera featuring 1/2-inch CMOS sensor
- Sensors: Onmidirectional
More leaked specs over on DroneXL.com
This drone will replace the current flagship, the Mavic 2 Pro, released back in 2018. Since then, the drone market has expended, with DJI releases the Mavic Mini and Mini 2, the Mavic Air 2, and the Air 2S. Those have all been aimed squarely at the consumer market, so it will be interesting to see what DJO have been able to pack into a professional/prosumer drone.
For the price, I'm expecting a lot.
