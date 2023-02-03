'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
At just 116g and nearly five inches tall, you may think the DJI Pocket 2 is too small to be a contender in the camera industry -- but wait until you hear the specs of this pocket-sized camera. Coming five years after its predecessor, the DJI Osmo Pocket, this camera packs a 64MP camera into its portable body for pictures and videos when you're on the go, and you can save $40 on this device right now. Instead of the $350 price tag, get it for only $310.
What makes this DJI Pocket 2 so impressive, besides its small size, is the 3-axis gimbal that is able to stabilize your camera for high-quality videos and even pictures on this version of the Pocket line. You can make the most of the gimbal with the ActiveTrack 3.0 technology by double tapping the subject you want to follow on the screen and the Pocket 2 takes it from there.
Instant cameras may not be new gadgets, but they are becoming more modernized with selfie modes, Bluetooth capabilities, apps, and the use of filters. Polaroid Now+ is our top pick due to its fun app, filters, and vintage film experience. It's time to have actual photos in your hand again to showcase your memories in a classic way.Read now
In order to use this camera -- and make the most of the Pocket 2 -- you need to download the DJI Mimo app on your smartphone which allows you to take full control of your camera from your phone. In addition, the app features and AI editor and various templates you can use to save you hours from editing in Adobe Premiere Pro.
Also: Best vlogging camera
A major upgrade from the first edition of Pocket is the four microphones in this camera which enhances the audio based on where your camera is pointing and focused on. When utilizing the 64MP sensor on this camera, you can take the best selfies with Glamour Effects to enhance your photos so golden hour can be every hour.
The DJI Pocket 2 has never seen a price this low on Amazon, and while we think this deal could be one that sticks around, we're not 100% sure. Add it to your cart today to save $40.