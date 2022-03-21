Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

DJI unveils Matrice M30 series enterprise drone

A next-level enterprise drone with features you won't find on a consumer drone.

Today sees drone manufacturer DJI unveil its new Matrice M30 series line of enterprise drones, and this has features that those flying consumer drones can only dream about.

The M30 series comes in two versions, the M30 and the M30T.

Drones

The M30 model features a 48 megapixel 1/2-inch CMOS sensor zoom camera with 5x to 16x optical and 200x digital zoom, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with 8k photo 4K/30 fps video resolution, and a laser rangefinder that can give the precise coordinates of objects up to 1,200 meters away. 

The M30T is the same but adds a 640 x 512-pixel radiometric thermal camera.

But there's so much more to the M30:

  • Six-way obstacle avoidance sensors
  • IP55 weather rating for protection against the elements
  • -20° C to 50° C operating temperatures
  • Three-propeller emergency landing capability 
  • Four-antenna OcuSync 3 Enterprise transmission 
  • Smart BS30 charging case allows quick battery charging from 20% to 90% in 30 minutes
  • SD card AES encryption

There's also a new DJO RC Plus enterprise-grade controller for the drone, featuring:

  • 7-inch-wide high-definition display
  • IP54 certified
  • Six physical buttons 
  • 6 hours runtime from the internal battery, and it also features a swappable external battery
  • Ports for microSD card, USB, HDMI, USB type C, and 4G connectivity

There's no pricing available for the Matrice M30 (expect many thousands of dollars).

For consumers looking for a drone, I recommend either the DJI Mini 2 or, going to the other end of the spectrum, DJI's Mavic 3. Both excellent drones, with one coming in at a few hundred dollars, and the other a couple of thousand.

DJI Mini 2

$449 at Crutchfield

DJI Mavic 3

$2199 at Crutchfield

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related