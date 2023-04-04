Do you like asking ChatGPT questions? You could get paid (a lot) for it

NurPhoto/Getty Images

The rise of very capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT has caused people to fear for the security of their jobs. But ChatGPT has also created a demand for a new role, and one that could pay you good money.

If you have ever asked ChatGPT to help you with a task, you have written a ChatGPT prompt. Lucky for you, many companies are looking to hire people with that skill to optimize their company's AI usage and results. Most importantly, they are offering generous pay.

A quick Google search for "AI prompt writers" and "AI prompt engineers" will bring you to over a dozen listings for roles that seek people who have expertise in formulating prompts to maximize the ideal result from Google.

A job posting for a "Prompt Engineer and Librarian" by AI company Anthropic seeks a candidate with "at least a high level familiarity with the architecture and operation of large language models" and pays from $175,000-$335,000 a year.

So why are companies willing to pay so much?

When asking ChatGPT to complete a task for you, most of the time, the task requires multiple tweaks. This can be time-consuming which reduces your efficiency and output.

Also, despite the chatbot's advanced technical capabilities, if you don't know what to ask, you can't optimize its outputs to use them for your business.

There is skill to writing prompts, which even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged before, as seen by the tweet below.

The different elements that go into writing a successful prompt include having personal knowledge of ChatGPT's technical capabilities, using precise language that the chatbot can easily understand, using the correct command for the output result you want, giving the chatbot enough context to understand the task, and much more.

The best way to learn how to write the best prompts is by using the chatbot extensively. However, if you don't have the time to, or simply don't want to, you can also use the advice of those people who have, as seen below.

Even if you aren't looking to switch your career path and become a full-time, professional prompt writer anytime soon, having these skills and optimizing your prompts could help you maximize your everyday interactions with ChatGPT.