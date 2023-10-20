Do you like polls? They're coming to Instagram comment sections

Adam Mosseri/Instagram

The Instagram comment section has remained mostly the same since the app's initial release, with the only major change being the addition of GIFs a couple of months ago. Instagram is now testing out a feature that will not only make it more interesting but also help increase follower engagement -- polls in comments.

A tactic frequently used by Instagram users to increase engagement in their comment section is to pose a question in the caption.

This prompts the person's followers to leave a comment under the post, a win for the creator because it increases their post engagement and also allows them to better understand their followers.

The new polls in the comment feature can significantly change how creators and followers interact in the comment section, allowing the creator to see the actual results of the questions they pose.

Without the poll feature, determining the most popular answer can be difficult, especially when there are a lot of comments and the creator can simply tally the responses.

Polls already exist on Instagram stories and DMs and are frequently used by creators to get their followers' opinions on something in a fun way.

The new feature was spotted by some users in testing but also confirmed by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram via his Instagram Channel, describing it as a "small test."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also commented on the feature via his own Instagram channel, sharing that it would be "rolling out to everyone soon."

Since the feature is still being tested, only some users are able to try it out, so keep an eye out for the comment section to see if you are one of them.