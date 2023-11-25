'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Don't sleep on this $30 wireless earbuds deal on Black Friday weekend. I use them every day
What's the Black Friday deal?
Currently, Amazon has the OnePlus Nord Buds on sale for just $30, a 50% discount, and an all-time low in price for the company's budget offering.
Why this deal is ZDNET-recommended
I reviewed the OnePlus Nord Buds last year which, for $39, are fantastic earbuds that underpromised and overdelivered. That's why my curiosity was through the roof when OnePlus released their successor, the Nord Buds 2.
Also: The best Black Friday deals available right now
The new earbuds are more expensive at $59, but they now support active noise cancellation (ANC) -- and, naturally, transparency mode. Plus, they have an improved audio output thanks to the new 12.4mm drivers. All that is to say the Nord Buds remain an easy-to-recommend pair of headphones, especially if budget is at the top of your mind.
And these $59 earbuds are making me wonder if I've been overspending for "premium" features all this time.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
OnePlus Nord Buds 2
Affordable wireless earbuds with ANC to block out disturbances.
For starters, the Nord Buds 2 are packed in a smaller charging case this year, though OnePlus still promises a decent 37-hour battery life at maximum capacity. I'll admit: When it comes to pocketability, the cylindrical design of the charging case is not my ideal choice. It's much taller than the typical AirPods or Galaxy Buds case and therefore causes a notable bulge when slipped into most pants and jeans.
However, for at-home listening, which I've found to be the most practical use case with cheaper earbuds, the case is something I set on a table and forget as soon as the audio kicks in.
The fit and finish of the Nord Buds 2 are, dare I say, superior to some of the more expensive earbuds I've tested. For example, while the earbuds are made of plastic, the material makes them feel lighter when worn. That makes them ideal for video conferences, working out, and casual listening. There's also a flat stem on both buds that serve as a counterweight to the speakers, keeping the headphones flush against your ears.
Also: Why these bone conduction headphones are my go-to for outdoor listening
As for the sound quality, the Nord Buds 2 won't beat a pair of AirPods Pro or Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II -- there's a $200 price gap between those models for a reason. But, the Nord Buds 2 produce an audio output that well exceeds what you'd expect from $59 earbuds.
As is often the case with lower-end headphones, the Nord Buds prioritize bass, reproducing low to mid-range frequencies much better than the semblance and consonance that make up the higher audio spectrum. Basically, you'll be able to hear the vocals and underlying instruments of your favorite songs, but don't expect it to sound like you're sitting in on a live recording.
Also: These $150 transparent earbuds offer audiophiles something AirPods Pro doesn't
That leaves me to the last point, which is what constitutes "premium" when it comes to audio features. If you visit any product page from a high-end headphone manufacturer, you'll likely find specifications like ANC front and center. While the Nord Buds 2's ANC performance won't block out car honks, it's been reliable enough to keep me focused all the other times. Something about $200 ANC earbuds just aren't adding up.