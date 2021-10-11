Don't waste your money on these Apple products: October 2021 edition

Apple's been busy updating its hardware lineup over the past few months, but don't let the new iPhone and Apple Watch fool you -- there's still plenty of products that you should avoid.

And some are high-ticket items, so if you can hold off making a purchase until they are refreshed, you'll get a longer lifespan.

Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed.

