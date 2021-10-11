Don't waste your money on these Apple products: October 2021 edition

Apple's been busy updating its hardware lineup over the past few months, but don't let the new iPhone and Apple Watch fool you -- there's still plenty of products that you should avoid.
And some are high-ticket items, so if you can hold off making a purchase until they are refreshed, you'll get a longer lifespan.
Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed.
- iPhone SE: This didn't see a refresh this year, and at over a year old, it's not the great deal that it was when it was unveiled April last year.
- Apple Watch SE/Series 3: I'd give both of these a wide berth. The SE is a year old, and the Series 3 is still hanging on after four years. Both feel overpriced compared to the Series 7, and you might do better looking for a secondhand watch.
- MacBook Pro: Big talk of an Apple Silicon upgrade being imminent, so unless you need to replace one urgently, best to hold off for the time being.
- Mac Pro: With the transition to Apple Silicon underway, this huge monetary investment doesn't make sense.
- AirPods: The word on the street is that upgrades are on the way soon. While the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max might OK to buy, I'd probably wait until the year is over.
- HomePod: No. Mini is OK to buy though.
- iPod touch: Don't touch that!
