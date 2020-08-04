DOOGEE N20 Pro Android 10 smartphone, for as little as $109

Need a cheap Android 10 smartphone that won't be frustrating to use because corners have been cut? Check out the DOOGEE N20 Pro.

There's a lot to like about the N20 Pro, from the 12-nanometer processing technology Helio P60 octa-core processor, the 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS Waterdrop screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, 6GB of RAM, 16MP AI quad rear camera with an F 2.0, 6 element lens, up to 128GB (expandable to 512GB), 4400mAh high-capacity battery with support for 10W quick charge.

For security and convenience, there's a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.

And the DOOGEE N20 Pro also comes equipped with Android 10.

Must read: Does this accessory damage your MacBook?

I've used a number of DOOGEE smartphones (such as the X95 and the S68), and I've been impressed by the quality you get for the price.

DOOGEE N20 Pro tech specs:

CPU – Octa-Core (4 x 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A73, 4 x 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A53) Clock Speed

– Octa-Core (4 x 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A73, 4 x 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A53) Clock Speed Chipset – MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771), 64-bit Processor

– MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771), 64-bit Processor GPU – ARM Mali-G72 MP3, 800MHz, 3 Cores

– ARM Mali-G72 MP3, 800MHz, 3 Cores Camera – 16 Megapixels + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP with Dual-LED and AF Rear Camera | 16 Megapixels Front Camera

– 16 Megapixels + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP with Dual-LED and AF Rear Camera | 16 Megapixels Front Camera Memory – RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X, 1600MHz | ROM: 128GB External Memory Supports Up to 512GB

– RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X, 1600MHz | ROM: 128GB External Memory Supports Up to 512GB Display – Screen size 6.3-inches IPS FHD+ Display (1080 x 2280 Pixels), 20:9 Aspect Ratio

– Screen size 6.3-inches IPS FHD+ Display (1080 x 2280 Pixels), 20:9 Aspect Ratio Battery – Non-Removable 4,400mAh Lithium-Polymer with Fast Charging

– Non-Removable 4,400mAh Lithium-Polymer with Fast Charging SIM – Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/microSD)

– Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/microSD) Sensors – Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Compass, Fingerprint Rear Mounted

– Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Compass, Fingerprint Rear Mounted Colour – Black, Purple, Fantasy Forest Grey

– Black, Purple, Fantasy Forest Grey Operating System – Android 10 OS

– Android 10 OS I/O Interface – 1 x Nano SIM Card, 1 x Nano SIM Card or microSD Card Slot, micro USB Port, Audio Out Port, Power Button, Volume Button, Microphone, Speaker

– 1 x Nano SIM Card, 1 x Nano SIM Card or microSD Card Slot, micro USB Port, Audio Out Port, Power Button, Volume Button, Microphone, Speaker Dimensions – 159 mm x 77.1 mm x 8.8 mm

– 159 mm x 77.1 mm x 8.8 mm Weight – 175 Grams (With Battery)

Networks:

2G Bands GSM : B2/B3/B5/B8

: B2/B3/B5/B8 3G Bands WCDMA : B1/5/8

: B1/5/8 4G Bands: FDD-LTE: 1/3/5/7/8/19/20/28A/28B. TDD: 38/39/40/41

Pricing? The sooner you buy, the better the deal!

The N20 Pro is available from the DOOGEE online store globally for $169.99 and from AliExpress for $169.99.

But, between the 10th and 11th August, the N20 Pro will be available on a special offer price of just $119.99. Also, you can grab a further $10 off between 10th-11st using the coupon code N20PRO10 bringing the phone down to just $109.99.