Dropbox rolls out Gmail add-on

Dropbox is rolling out its promised integration with Gmail following a platform partnership it formed with Google's G Suite earlier this year.

The partnership, announced in March, kicked off a notable alliance between the two companies which had long been competitive rivals. In its IPO disclosure, Dropbox admitted that it competes with Google in both the cloud storage and content collaboration markets.

Dropbox now sees the G Suite tie-up as a way to ensure that it's offering customers a unified home for content and conversations. Dropbox posits that more than 50 percent of its customers also use G Suite, but before the partnership, there hadn't been a way to store G Suite docs and files inside of Dropbox.

That said, the new Gmail add-on presents all email attachments, Dropbox-linked files and folders in a centralized, native Gmail panel. The aim is to make it easier and faster to search for attachments and links across multiple senders in an email thread.

Dropbox said the add-on is generally available today.

RELATED COVERAGE

Dropbox inks integration pact with G Suite

Dropbox said it will develop a series of cross-platform integrations that connect G-Suite's cloud tools with the Dropbox collaboration platform.

Microsoft takes aim at Google, Box, Dropbox with OneDrive switch offer

Microsoft has a new OneDrive-for-Business compete offer for organizations which currently use some of its rivals' cloud storage services.

Dropbox Paper takes on Google's G Suite with new organisational features

Updates to Dropbox Paper include previews, improved delete and archive features, and a new API endpoint for developers to create or edit Paper docs in their own apps.