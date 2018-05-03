Dropbox rolls out new AdminX tools for data management

Dropbox is rolling out new data security new tools for Dropbox Business teams. The new updates include team selective sync, member space limits, directory restrictions, and the ability to disable downloads of shared links.

More specifically, the new team management tools give admins the ability to export member data reports to CSV files directly from the admin console. Dropbox said the feature will let admins analyze data and simplify internal processes like software budget allocation and security auditing.

Also on the team management side is the ability to convert individuals' Dropbox Business accounts to personal accounts when they leave a team. This will let them keep their unshared and shared files and folders while restricting their access to team-owned folders.

On the user control front, the update lets admins disable downloads of shared links, and also restrict directory access so certain individuals won't appear in a team member list.

Finally, new deployment tools will let admins specify which team folders will be synced to users' computers by default, as well as set caps on member space limits to prevent teams from exceeding their storage plans.

The update is the latest in a series of admin features the cloud storage company has rolled out over the last year as part of its AdminX initiative, which aims to improve the way businesses and teams use its platform. Dropbox said last year that AdminX has helped the company grow to half a billion registered users and ramp up adoption with businesses.

