Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

DuckDuckGo brings is privacy-focused browser to Macs

The company's success with its iOS and Android browsers has led it to begin testing a macOS version of its browser, with plans for a Windows-compatible version down the road.

duckduckgo-for-mac.jpg

An example of DuckDuckGo for Mac's tracker blocker in action

 Duck Duck Go

DuckDuckGo, best known for its privacy-focused search engine, is bringing its equally privacy-focused web browser to desktops for the first time, starting with Macs

ZDNet Recommends

The best browsers for privacy

The best browsers for privacy

Most people use Google Chrome as their default browser. But privacy is another matter for the online ad giant.

Read More

The company teased its desktop browser plans late last year, but this is the first time the company's been able to get its hands on any version of the promised software. 

Like the company's iOS and Android browsers, DuckDuckGo for Mac was built, from the ground up, to prioritize the user's privacy at all times. This added security is powered by features like built-in access to the private DuckDuckGo search engine, pop-up cookie protection, a one-click option for clearing all browsing data, email protection, and automatically defaulting to the encrypted (HTTPS) version of all sites, and more. 

The new browser apparently uses macOS' built-in website rendering engine (the same one used by Safari, DuckDuckGo noted) to provide fast load times. The company claims that these expedited loads are made even quicker by its default blocking of all ad trackers. 

Also: 5 best browsers for privacy: Secure web browsing

DuckDuckGo for Mac is launching as a private beta, with its maker noting that some features are not yet fully implemented. Among those missing features is support for extensions. While it does plan to enable extensions at a later date, DuckDuckGo claims that the browser's built-in password manager and ad-blocker already do the job of the two most commonly downloaded extension types without the need to install third-party solutions.

It also noted that the built-in password manager is able to import your saved credentials from third-party extensions like 1Password or LastPass to make your transition easier. 

Also: Best password manager: Maintain all your logins

Users interested in joining the waitlist to test out the private beta can do so by downloading one of the company's mobile browser apps, going to its Settings menu, and tapping on DuckDuckGo for Desktop (in the "More from DuckDuckGo" section). There you'll see an option to "Join the Private Waitlist." Once you're granted access, a notification from the mobile app will provide an invite code that can be used to download DuckDuckGo for Mac on your system of choice. 

The company noted that it is already working on a version of its browser for Windows-based PCs. However, it did not provide a timeframe for when that edition might be available. 

Apple

Show Comments