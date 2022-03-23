Eero launches new Eero Pro 6E and Eero Plus mesh Wi-Fi systems

Image: Eero

Eero's newest home mesh Wi-Fi systems increase the total speed and the total number of devices the network can handle, both of which are important factors as we continue to add to our smart home installations and work from home.

Eero is releasing two new Wi-Fi systems. The first, and most capable, is the Eero Pro 6E. The Pro 6E can handle over 100 devices on the network simultaneously, with a total supported speed of 2.3Gbps between a gigabit wired connection and 1.3Gbps wireless throughput.

The Pro 6E supports 2.4GHz, 5Ghz, and 6Ghz bands, allowing for more throughput and less latency. There's a 2.5 gigabit Ethernet port and a single 1.0 gigabit port on the back of each access point. A single access point will cover 2,000 square feet, a 2-pack covers up to 4,000 square feet and a 3-pack covers up to 6,000 square feet.

Of course, you'll need a device that supports Wi-Fi 6E. Currently a handful of smartphones like Samsung's Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 , along with Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro support it. Some Windows laptops do as well.

That said, even if you don't have a device that can directly connect to Wi-Fi 6E, the added band will still improve latency and throughput for your network as a whole.

The pricing for the Eero Pro 6E is:

1-pack: $299

2-pack: $499

3-pack: $699

The single pack is available for preorder, while the 2-pack and 3-pack are available to order from Eero and Amazon right now.

The Amazon-owned Eero didn't stop with the Eero Pro 6E. The company also announced the Eero 6 Plus for those who don't want or need to spend extra money on the latest Wi-Fi standard. The 6 Plus offers support for up to 75 devices at one time, access to the 160 MHz radio channel for faster wireless transfer. To be clear, it doesn't support Wi-Fi 6E. On the back of each unit, you'll find 2 x 1.0-gigabit ethernet ports, for connecting nearby devices. A single access point will cover 1,500 square feet, a 2-pack covers up to 3,000 square feet and a 3-pack covers up to 4,500 square feet.

The Eero 6 Plus is also available to order starting today, with the single pack currently only a preorder. Here's the pricing breakdown:

1-pack: $139

2-pack: $239

3-pack: $299

You can order the Eero 6 Plus directly from Eero or Amazon.

Another notable change to the Eero lineup is that the Eero 6 is staying in the lineup, but the price has been reduced making the WiFi 6 mesh system very affordable. A single pack is $89, a 2-pack is $139 and a 3-pack is $199. Crazy.