Eftpos expands trial of age checks for online booze sales

Australian payments processor Eftpos has announced the expansion of its digital age verification trial, which will see the company's new digital identity solution, connectID, be used to prove purchasers are over the age of 18.

The trial uses a digital age verification process for purchasing alcohol online.

Eftpos said the trial's expansion followed a successful initial run in partnership with Retail Drinks Australia.

The initial trial involved connectID, global Identity Service Provider Yoti, Sydney-based craft beer retailer Beer Cartel, and was supported by technology partner MyIntegrator. Eftpos said the group was able to successfully demonstrate end-to-end transactions, with auditable age verification.

The expanded trial, Eftpos said, will now involve additional online liquor merchants and further identity service providers, including Australia Post.

"This solution makes it simple for consumers to identify themselves, while also helping alcohol merchants meet their compliance obligations," Eftpos' Rob Allen said in a statement.

"ConnectID is collaboratively working with state governments, industry associations, businesses, and online merchants to simplify and manage a range of customer identity needs and requirements, helping solve compliance requirements for many different sorts of businesses."

Eftpos first revealed connectID in middle of last year, with the aim of making it easier for Australians to share, store, and receive personal identity information online.

"While connectID securely facilitates the identity verification or data exchange, it does not store the identity data. Identity service providers store consumer identities and take responsibility for providing this secure information only under the consent of the identity owner," Eftpos added.

The connectID solution, like the postal service's Digital ID, was designed to work within the federal government's Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF) and the banking industry's TrustID framework.

"ConnectID has applied to become the first accredited non-government operator of a digital identity exchange in Australia, as interoperability is key to the connectID solution," Allen continued.

The expanded trial comes ahead of the NSW government's legislation that will require consumers to verify their age before they're able to purchase alcohol online, which is set to commence in July next year.

