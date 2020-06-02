Eggtronic Power Bar: One charger for all your Apple devices

Need a power bank that can wirelessly charge your iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and also keep your Mac topped up? Eggtronic has the perfect power bank for you.

The Eggtronic Power Bar is an Apple MFI-certified Qi wireless power bank that features two 7.5W Qi Apple Fast Wireless Charging spots for your iPhone and your AirPods (or any other Qi-compatible gadgets), and 5W magnetic wireless charging spot that pops up for your Apple Watch.

There's also a 30W USB-C port for charging MacBooks or other compatible devices.

In all, a single Power Par can output a total of 53W.

Keeping the Power Bar running is a 10,000mAh

A single Power Bar allows you to charge up to four Apple devices simultaneously — your iPhone, your AirPods, your Apple Watch, and your MacBook.

Must read: Five minutes to a faster iPhone or Android smartphone

Eggtronic Power Bar Eggtronic Power Bar - Tech Specs USB-C output (PD 3.0): 30W Power Delivery

Wireless output: 2x 7.5W Qi-certified

Apple Watch output: 5W Apple MFI-certified

USB-C input: 5V/3A, 9V/3A,12V/2.5A,15V/2A, 20V1.5A (PD30W)

Total output: 53W

Battery capacity: 10,000mAh

Dimensions: 7.30 x 1.02 x 2.67 in

In the box: Power Bar, USB-C to USB-C cable (3ft), USB-C to Lightning cable (3ft), USB-C to USB-A adapter tip $150 at Eggtronic

The Power Bar is perfectly suited for travel, but also works well as an office charging spot or a charging nightstand.

If there's anything I'd change about the Power Bar, it's that I'd make it easier to pop up the Apple Watch charging pad. I find having to hook it with my fingernails a bit of a faff.

Other than that minor gripe, the Power Bar is an intelligently thought-out, well-made, well-presented all-in-one charger that's perfect for people who have bought into the Apple ecosystem.