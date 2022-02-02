Empired secures seven-year AU$59 million contract with Water Corporation

IT service provider Empired has scored a AU$59 million contract with Western Australian-based utilities provider Water Corporation to deliver digital workplace and infrastructure managed services and IT services management .

The contract is initially for seven years, with an option to extend it for another year.

Some of the specific services that Empired will deliver under the digital workplace services component will include service desk, desktop support, field services, mobility services, standard operating environment, and managed operating environment services.

The infrastructure managed services component will involve on-premises infrastructure, including the operational technology environment, and cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft 365.



"This strategic partnership with Empired will focus on innovative solutions to provide the best experience for our people from anywhere, anytime, across the state to ensure we can deliver great value to our customers, the people of Western Australia, now and in the future," Water Corporation IT general manager Elise Vervetjes said.

This latest win for the company builds on existing contracts it has with other utilities service providers such as Western Power, Horizon Power, and ElectraNet in Australia, and New Zealand's First Gas Group.

Empired was acquired by Capgemini in November for a sum of AU$230 million.

Capgemini said the acquisition will strengthen its capabilities in cloud and data across Australia and New Zealand, specifically with Empired's Microsoft focus.

"Empired is enabling organisations to transform and achieve more thanks to the depth and breadth of its capabilities across the entire Microsoft platform," Capgemini said in a statement, adding this is "highly complementary" to its own partnership with Microsoft.

Capgemini said Empired would bring the largest accredited Microsoft Dynamics team in Australia and New Zealand, as well as a leg up in mining, utilities, and government sectors.

