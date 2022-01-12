Macquarie Telecom signs on to NSW government cloud panel

Macquarie Telecom is the latest cloud provider approved to join the New South Wales government cloud purchasing arrangement (CPA) panel.

Currently, others on the list include Vault Systems, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and IBM.

Under the arrangement, Macquarie can provide cloud and associated services -- such as storage, network and security, cloud training, and cloud migration -- to NSW government agencies and other eligible non-government bodies.

For Macquarie specifically, the company said it plans to provide access to its sovereign cyber expertise and secure cloud, network, and data centre services.

"NSW is fast becoming a world leader in cloud and cybersecurity, and we are proud to be providing government agencies with these services for more than 20 years. This is a huge step in that journey, but it's more than that," Macquarie Government boss Aidan Tudehope said.

"It illustrates the range of cloud capabilities sovereign Australian companies can now provide to achieve whole-of-government agreements, which have typically been afforded to multinational providers."

The whole-of-government panel was set up by the state government under plans to make it easier for state agencies to procure cloud services.

"The panel is a key element of the NSW Government's Cloud Strategy, which aims to rapidly advance the use of cloud services with the support of local providers," Tudehope said.

In October 2020, the New South Wales government introduced new principles that made adopting public cloud the default for all state government agencies.

"It is a move that will accelerate innovation, modernise service delivery, and create better outcomes for the citizens of NSW," NSW Minister for Innovation and Customer Service Victor Dominello said at the time.

"A modern and reliable cloud strategy and cloud policy will enable government-wide adoption of public cloud services in a united and secure manner."

Related Coverage