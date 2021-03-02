Epson launches BT-40, BT-40S AR headsets

Epson is launching new Moverio augmented reality glasses that feature more comfort and resolution as the wearable devices are being increasingly used to collaborate across multiple industries.

Epson, which recently partnered with Spinar America, is launching the BT-40 AR glasses with 0.45" Si-OLED 1080P lens and a wider field of view at 34 degrees. That device will run $579 at Amazon and through Epson distribution partners.

In addition, Epson's BT-40S will run $999 and features Android 9.0, 13MP auto-focus camera and Wi-Fi connectivity as well as GPS. The BT-40S will be for remote field service, maintenance and other key use cases in the enterprise. The returns on AR are less travel, better training and knowledge transfer.

Both devices are including more padding for comfort as well as adjustable sizes.

Epson's BT-035E, a predecessor device, will drop to $799. All of those AR glasses are binocular because there's a higher field of view for workers and less eye strain, said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager of digital experiences, AR and commercial display solutions at Epson.

The BT-40 is seen as a wearable display that can used as a secondary screen to go with USB-C devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. The BT-40S has a touch controller that will be used for tourism, subtitling and captioning, workflow instructions and dentistry. Del Mar noted that the BT-40S is a good option for software developers.