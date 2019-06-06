Epson launches Moverio Assist, targets remote assistance for SMBs, enterprises

Epson's latest launch? $499 smart glasses After the release of Epson's $499 smart glasses using Android and Windows compute, ZDNet's Larry Dignan tells TechRepublic's Karen Roby why these should appeal to corporations. Read more: https://zd.net/2DWgyDM

Epson launched Epson Moverio Assist, remote assistance software that is designed to work with its smart glasses.

Moverio Assist is designed for multiple industries and companies including small- to mid-sized businesses that use on-site field personnel for tasks such as inspections, repairs and maintenance.

What's notable about Epson's approach is that it honed its software approach to focus on core pain points for personnel in the field. Moverio Assist is designed to work off the shelf without customization. The software will start at $29.99 and the smart glasses for it--Moverio BT-300 or BT-350 ANSI--can be purchased through existing retail channels such as Best Buy, Amazon and B&H starting at $699 for the BT-300.

Leon Laroue, technical product manager for augmented reality at Epson America, said Moverio Assist is designed to target a market where augmented and mixed reality glasses are over-engineered for remote assistance and smartphones and tablets don't allow hands free collaboration. Moverio Assist handles the basics of connectivity, video, two-way audio and file sharing.

"We're targeting any organization with a field service team. SMB or enterprise," said Laroue. "We have live pilots with 15 companies in different verticals."

Moverio Assist's plans will revolve around minutes similar to a prepaid phone plan and come in packs of 600, 1,200 and 2,400 minutes. When assistance is required, a field technician wearing Epson smart glasses with built-in cameras can connect via Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot with the Moverio Assist app. The experts on the other end of the conversation log into MoverioAssist.com via a Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox browser.

Like most smart glass use cases, the returns revolve around savings on travel, productivity, quality and reductions in re-work. Smart glasses enable the remote worker to make repairs hands free while collaborating. The Moverio Assist app enables files and documentation to be sent to glasses.

Moverio Assist will be available in September. The software is currently in a private beta. Laroue said Moverio Assist is focused on long-tail demand. "We anticipate a mix of SMB and enterprise customers," he said.