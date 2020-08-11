Equinix parts with $161 million for GPX India

Image: Equinix

Equinix announced on Tuesday morning it has paid $161 million to acquire GPX India and its two Tier 4 data centres in Mumbai.

The deal will see Equinix gain over 1,350 cabinets and 90,000 square feet of colocation space when fully built. GPX Mumbai 1 is a 30,000 square foot facility, while recently opened Mumbai 2 is expected to contribute the remaining 60,000 square feet.

GPX said its data centres host 12 telcos, over 130 ISPs, three internet exchanges, eight cloud service providers, as well as a number of content delivery networks and over-the-top content providers.

Equinix said the acquisition would close in the first quarter of 2021, while GPX said it expects the deal to close in the final quarter of 2020. Once Mumbai 2 is fully built out and utilised, Equinix expects the acquisition number to be 15 times the expected EBITDA of the facilities.

"After seven years of building our business in India, I could not think of any company better suited than Equinix to expand the platform GPX has created in India and help our customers continue to grow," President and CEO of GPX Global Systems Nick Tanzi said.

"GPX Global Systems will now turn its attention to growing our business throughout Africa using our Egyptian business as the anchor for our expansion. We believe Africa represents a very similar opportunity which drove our investments in India."

Last month, Equinix announced it completed the third expansion of its Hong Kong HK4 facility and had committed a further $51 million to spend on the facility.

With an additional 1,000 cabinets added, HK4 now has total capacity of 1,500 cabinets and will further add 3,000 cabinets in future phases. Equinix said it now provides total colocation space of about 34,500 square metres in Hong Kong.

In addition to five facilities in Hong Kong, Equinix has four data centres in Singapore, one in Seoul, 11 in Tokyo and another one in Osaka, as well as JK1 in Jakarta, and six in Shanghai.

