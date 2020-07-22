Equinix invests $51m into Hong Kong footprint

Image: Equinix

Equinix has announced the completion of the third expansion phase of HK4, one of its five International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres in Hong Kong, as well as the investment of another $51 million investment into the facility.

With an additional 1,000 cabinets added to the facility, HK4 now has a total capacity of 1,500 cabinets and will further add 3,000 cabinets in future phases.

Located in Sha Tin, HK4 complements the existing Equinix footprint in Tsuen Wan and Tseung Kwan O. The company said it now provides a total colocation space of about 34,500 square metres in Hong Kong.

"The current pandemic has clearly accelerated the pace of digital transformation for businesses of all kinds. With more and more companies embracing digital transformation, we have seen demand for interconnection continue to grow," Equinix Hong Kong managing director Larry Tam said.

"This is a trend that we expect to become more predominant with the rollout of 5G already started in the city.

"With our continued investment in growing our interconnected platform and robust ecosystems both locally and globally, we are here to support and speed up the digital growth of our customers."

In addition to five facilities in Hong Kong, Equinix has four data centres in Singapore, one in Seoul, 11 in Tokyo and another one in Osaka, as well as JK1 in Jakarta, and six in Shanghai.

In the greater Asia Pacific region, specifically in Australia, the company boasts one centre each in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra; two facilities in Perth; five in Melbourne; and a total of eight in Sydney.

The company also has data centres across Europe and the Americas.

On Wednesday, Korean giant Naver said it was shifting its user data backups out of Hong Kong and into Singapore.

