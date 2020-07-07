Alibaba Cloud expands reach to US, EMEA, Asia-Pacific via Equinix

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

Equinix will expand access to Alibaba Cloud to 17 additional global metros via its interconnection platform as Asia-Pacific's largest infrastructure-as-a-service provider aims to reach more markets.

For Alibaba Cloud -- already a major cloud player -- the Equinix partnership means it will be able to access markets such as Dubai, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Chicago, Dallas, and Denver in the US. Alibaba Cloud and Equinix have been partners since 2017.

Equinix provides private data center interconnection access via Platform Equinix and Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric to enterprises looking to tap into public cloud providers with low latency. Equinix has been seeing strong demand as enterprises increasingly go hybrid and multi-cloud with their infrastructure.

Alibaba Cloud, which saw growth of 58% in its latest quarter, has typically been a provider for companies with infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and China, but Equinix will enable the company to reach more than 9,700 customers including enterprises, network operators and cloud, and IT service providers.

Under the partnership, Alibaba Cloud will integrate its API with Equinix's ECS Fabric so customers can create and manage private connections on-demand in any of the 45 ECX Fabric metros. Alibaba's computing, storage, big data, and other services will be available.

Alibaba Cloud will be available via Platform Equinix in nine US metros including Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Seattle, Silicon Valley, and Washington D.C.

The partnership also covers five Asia-Pacific metros including Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, and three EMEA metros in Dubai, Frankfurt, and London.

