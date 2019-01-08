Equinix plans $85m Singapore data centre

Equinix has announced its intention to build another data centre in Singapore, for an initial cost of $85.3 million.

The planned Equinix SG4 International Business Exchange will provide more than 45,400 square feet of co-location space, offering an initial capacity of 1,400 cabinets. SG4 will comprise seven storeys and is planned to accommodate more than 4,000 cabinets at full build out, with a total co-location space of more than 132,180 square feet.

The fourth facility in Singapore is slated to open in the east of Singapore, at the Tai Seng Industrial Estate before the end of the year.

"At the heart of digital business in Asia-Pacific, Singapore is a crucial hub for many organisations in the region, generating skyrocketing demand for cloud and interconnection services," Equinix Asia-Pacific president Samuel Lee said on Tuesday.

SG4 will directly connect to the three existing Equinix IBX data centres in Singapore via low-latency dark fibre links. Currently, the three other facilities comprise more than 445,000 square feet of co-location space.

Equinix at the end of last year completed the expansion of the SG3 IBX data centre, which was opened in 2015.

Equinix has 200 IBX data centres across 52 markets and 24 countries; 40 IBX data centres are located in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company announced in August it was expanding its Australian footprint, investing $11 million into the expansion of one of its two Perth data centres.

The Perth data centre Equinix scooped up as part of its AU$1 billion Metronode acquisition will be used to house Vocus' Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) submarine cable system.

Equinix had in September announced that its IBX data centres in Melbourne and Sydney would house the ASC.

Equinix also has plans to expand its HK1 data centre in Hong Kong, as well as to build a HK5 facility. Similarly, SH5 and SH6 are slated for Shanghai; TY4 in Tokyo; and SY1 in Sydney is also on the company's planned list.

