​Equinix completes AU$1b Metronode acquisition

Equinix has completed the AU$1.035 billion acquisition of Australian datacentre company Metronode.

The closure follows an agreement Equinix made with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in December to acquire all the equity interests in Metronode group of companies in an all-cash transaction.

Special Feature The 21st Century Data Center More than ever, data centers run the world, but many of them need a 21st century reboot. Today’s data centers have to be more efficient, redundant, and flexible than ever. We examine when and how to best run your own data center versus when to outsource to the cloud or a service provider, and when to take a hybrid approach. Read More

About 60 employees will join the Equinix team in Asia-Pacific as part of the acquisition.

The Metronode assets add more than 80,000 square metres of land to Equinix's global footprint, with a total of 10 new datacentre facilities.

As a result, Equinix now boasts 15 International Business Exchange (IBX) datacentres across Australia, expanding the company's operations in Sydney and Melbourne, and providing a presence in Perth, Canberra, Adelaide, and Brisbane.

In total, Equinix now has 200 datacentres in 52 markets following the acquisition, 40 of which will be in the Asia-Pacific region.

Equinix said it is also hoping to utilise Metronode's existing relationships with government agencies in Australia, and to continue providing capacity to the New South Wales' government's GovDC program in two datacentres.

Metronode -- which made AU$60 million in revenue in the year ended September 30 -- had begun housing NSW government agencies in its Unanderra, Wollongong datacentre after the government consolidated 160 datacentres into two Metronode facilities under the GovDC initiative.

Metronode in July also invested more than AU$150 million into expanding its Sydney, Melbourne, and Wollongong facilities to construct three new data halls.

Equinix added that Metronode's Perth datacentre will be used to house Vocus' Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) submarine cable system.

Equinix had in September announced that its IBX datacentres in Melbourne and Sydney would house the ASC.

The company in February announced it was acquiring the operations and tenants of Texas-based Infomart Dallas, an interconnection hub that houses four of Equinix's IBX datacentres, in an $800 million debt and cash transaction.

The Infomart acquisition will be the company's 22nd to date.

Equinix spent $3.6 billion to buy 29 datacentres from Verizon last year, bringing a portfolio of around 900 customers and roughly 250 Verizon employees.

In August, Equinix said it would also deploy fuel cells in seven of its IBX datacentres in Silicon Valley, three in New York, and two in Los Angeles to help power them. This followed a pilot at one of its Silicon Valley datacentres in 2015 in partnership with Bloom Energy and Southern Company.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Equinix to acquire Metronode for AU$1b

Equinix will be adding Metronode's facilities across Australia, and its services agreements with multiple government agencies, to its stable of IBX datacentres.

Equinix buys interconnection hub Infomart Dallas for $800M

Equinix said the deal would allow the company to expand in the Dallas area, a key interconnection and data center hub in the southwest.

Equinix's purchase of Verizon's datacenter assets set to close, boost revenue

Equinix said that the acquisition of Verizon's datacenter assets will give the company 40 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 600 net new customers.

How to save energy in your data center (TechRepublic)

Simple consolidation is the most overlooked way to save energy in data centers, and Power Usage Effectiveness may be the best way to measure it.