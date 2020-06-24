Equinix plans new Dallas data center for 5G testing

Equinix on Wednesday announced that it's opening of a new data center in Dallas, Texas to support its 5G testing efforts. The company said Dallas, a major communications hub for the southern US, has a highly dense ecosystem of carriers, clouds and enterprise infrastructure, making it an ideal location for a 5G sandbox.

Equinix said its 5G operating environment -- formally named the Equinix 5G and Edge Proof of Concept Center -- will provide a comparison of 5G architectures to better understand network build-out costs and network capacity, and how that relates to customer experience.

The company also plans to use the environment to develop business models and go-to-market strategies for the burgeoning 5G market, as well as to enable financial modeling analysis for the rollout of 5G edge services in major North American metros.

The four-story, DA11 IBX is the ninth data center for Equinix in the Dallas metro area. Once completed, the facility is expected to provide more than 3,850 cabinets and colocation space of over 144,000 square feet.

"We are seeing significant customer demand in Dallas as enterprises look to increase their business offerings through implementing IT infrastructures that are able to keep pace with the continually evolving digital landscape," said Jon Lin, president of Americas for Equinix. "We are thrilled to bring our ninth facility to the Dallas campus online in this increasingly important and growing market."



