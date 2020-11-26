Equinix to spend $55m on third Osaka data centre

Image: Equinix

Equinix has announced plans to build a third International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Osaka, Japan.

The facility, to be known as OS3, will be the company's 14th in the country, with 11 already in Tokyo.

Equinix said the additional Osaka data centre comes as the region has become a hub for startup companies and innovation.

"It is gearing up to become Japan's next international financial centre and drive the growth of the digital economy," the company added. "With numerous businesses related to energy, healthcare and medical services, and manufacturing, Osaka has evolved to become a prime location for data centres in Japan, the second largest following Tokyo."

The company said OS3 will offer close proximity to major internet and peering exchanges and an ecosystem of network, cloud, and digital content providers. It will also offer direct, low-latency connections to the large Kansai region, which consists of major cities including Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe, Equinix said.

OS3 is scheduled to open in Q4 2021.

The first phase of the facility is expected to provide an initial capacity of 900 cabinets and approximately 3,070 square metres of colocation space. At full buildout, the facility will provide 2,500 cabinets with a total colocation space of more than 8,300 square metres.

OS3 will also be directly connected to the Equinix data centre campus in Osaka, which the company said currently offers approximately 6,000 square metres of colocation space. The Equinix Osaka campus consists of two IBX data centres and serves as a business hub for more than 130 companies.

"Equinix has always been committed to delivering a single platform which creates the foundational infrastructure to support customers' evolving needs for digital infrastructure," Equinix Asia-Pacific president Jeremy Deutsch said. "Our expansion in Osaka marks another key milestone in our ongoing plans to deliver Platform Equinix to more businesses in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region."

Earlier this year, Equinix announced its intention to form a joint venture with GIC to develop and operate hyperscale data centres in Japan.

The three initial facilities in the joint venture -- one in Osaka and two in Tokyo -- were touted as serving the workload deployment needs of a group of hyperscale companies, including large global cloud service providers.

In addition to soon 14 facilities in Japan, Equinix has five facilities in Hong Kong, four data centres in Singapore, one in Seoul, as well as JK1 in Jakarta, and six in Shanghai.

In the greater Asia Pacific region, specifically in Australia, the company boasts one centre each in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra; two facilities in Perth; five in Melbourne; and a total of eight in Sydney.

The company also has data centres across Europe and the Americas.

The global footprint of Platform Equinix spans more than 220 IBX data centres across 63 metros.

RELATED COVERAGE

Data center giant Equinix discloses ransomware incident

Equinix says ransomware hit internal systems but that data centers are OK.

Equinix Q3 revenue and profit top expectations, forecast beats as well

The company continues to run its data centers as an essential facility during the pandemic.

Equinix Metal available, may transform data center, co-location giant Equinix

Equinix now has a key piece for its cloud platform and aims to move data center infrastructure around "at the speed of software."