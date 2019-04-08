EU to check for GDPR violations in Microsoft products across EU institutions

× european-commissionthumb.jpg

The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), the European Union's data protection watchdog, has started an investigation into Microsoft's contracts with EU institutions.

The investigation will focus on the way Microsoft software complies with the EU's new data protection regulation -also known as the General Data Protection Rules (GDPR).

The inquiry was set in motion after Dutch authorities started an investigation into Microsoft's Office hidden telemetry last November. The Dutch government's investigation, which concluded in February, found eight GDPR violations in Office ProPlus and Office 365.

The EDPS inquiry, announced today, cited the Dutch government's investigation as the main reason for auditing Microsoft's contracts with EU institutions in search for other hidden user data collection features and potential GDPR violations.

"Any EU institutions using the Microsoft applications investigated in this report are likely to face similar issues to those encountered by national public authorities, including increased risks to the rights and freedoms of individuals," the EDPS said in a press release.

The EDPS said the EU extensively relies on Microsoft software for its daily activities.

"This includes the processing of large amounts of personal data," it said. "Considering the nature, scope, context and purposes of this data processing, it is vitally important that appropriate contractual safeguards and risk-mitigating measures are in place to ensure compliance with the new [GDPR] Regulation."

Microsoft has already taken steps to address the Dutch government's report. The software maker said in February that it plans to modify how Office ProPlus collects user data by the end of April 2019, to comply with the EU's new data privacy rules.