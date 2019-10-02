Even more weird but super useful gadgets

If, like me, you are someone who likes gadgets, you should look at this selection of weird gadgets that I've actually found to be very useful -- so useful they have found their way into my day-to-day kit.

Boomerang Retractable Gear Tether

A great way to prevent the loss of keys and other valuables.

At first, I was skeptical about the strength and reliability of the Kevlar cord and retraction mechanism, but after using one for a few months I'm not a convert. There are different styles available, but my favorite is the version with the metal loop on the top (you can also get ones with Velcro loop, and a belt clip)

FREEKey Keyring System

Tired of fighting with traditional keyrings and the busted nails that come as a result? I know I am! The FREEKey key solves all that by allowing the ring ot be opened by pressing on it.

Made of high-quality stainless steel, these are designed to last a lifetime.

A simple solution to an age-old problem.

TEC Accessories 25mm Gate Clip

Why not round off your newly organized keyring with these beautiful yet sturdy gate clips? Perfect for attaching items that you might want to remove to your keyring.

These are well made, and unlike many of the cheaper alternative, don't catch and tear at your pockets.

Nitecore TIP2 Pocket Flashlight

I've been a long-time owner of a Nitecore TIP pocket flashlight that's given me years of service. Unfortunately, it's now looking a bit worse for wear, so I've been on the lookout for a replacement. And the Nitecore TIP2 seems like a perfect replacement, with its dual-LED output with twice the light output, and magnets on the end for sticking onto metal surfaces. It's also CNC machined from a chunk of aluminum, so it's very robust.

It's also rechargeable from any USB port.

GlowBar

A super-handy way to find your keys in the dark. Manufactured from a 3D-printed chassis filled with a super-bright glow-in-the-dark epoxy, the GlowBar also works as a low-level lighting system for map reading and such at a pinch.

Clip & Carry Kydex Multitool Sheath

The pouches that come with most multitools are, to put it as kindly as possible, a bit rubbish. While you can throw most multitools into a pocket, they're big, heavy metal items that don't play well with delicate items such as smartphones. This makes belt carry a good option.

Enter the Clip & Carry Kydex Multitool Sheath. The one here is for the new Leatherman FREE P4, but they make them for a wide array of multitools, in a range of colors (I chose orange because it's the one I'm least likely to lose). A clip allows the holster to be mounted on a belt or other clothing, and the kydex keeps the tool firmly in place until it is needed for action.

Leatherman FREE P4

Speaking of the new Leatherman FREE P4, here is the Leatherman FREE P4. A great update to a classic design.

At the core of the Leatherman FREE P4 are 21 essential tools, from a knife to pliers to scissors, but it features better ergonomics (the multitool feels much better in the hand, especially for extended use), it has a new magnetic catch allowing single-handed access to the pliers, and a new thumb-operated mechanism for accessing the myriad of tools -- which means no more broken fingernails!

