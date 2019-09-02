More weird – but super useful – tech gadgets

Yes, I have a thing for weird but useful tech gadgets. Here is a follow-on to my last installment of oddities that actually turned out to be useful.

Must read: The 2019 iPhone 11 will be annoying, boring, and expensive

#1: Skyroam Solis X

See it now: Skyroam Solis X

This is a 4G Wi-Fi mobile hotspot that will work in more than 130 countries and is sharable with up to 10 devices. It comes complete with a built-in power bank and an 8-megapixel camera. It runs for 16 hours on a single charge, and is controlled using its own app.

#2: iRobot Roomba 7+

See it now: iRobot Roomba 7+

I like robot vacuum cleaners but there's always been one limitation – having to clean the dirt bin after each run. Not any more! The iRobot Roomba 7+ comes with a charging station that can also empty the dirt bin, so you only need to empty a bin every 30 runs or so.

Brilliant!

#3: DJI Osmo Pocket

See it now: DJI Osmo Pocket

Not just an amazing video camera, but also an amazing 3-axis gimbal allowing fore super-smooth video capture. The smoothness of this is otherworldly and has to be seen to be believed.

#4: Moleskine Pen+ Smart Writing Set

See it now: Moleskine Pen+ Smart Writing Set

If you still like writing in paper notebooks but like to have a electronic copy, this is the tool for you, as the Pen+ digital smart pen will record every stroke and digitize them for archive or later use.

#5: PowerDot 2.0

See it now: PowerDot 2.0

An electric muscle stimulator & TENS unit like no other – this one you control from an app and comes with a range of specific programs designed for pain relief, relaxation, injury prevention, and sports performance. It is also a great way to melt away the stresses of the day.

#6: Ember Smart Mug

See it now: Ember Smart Mug

If you are someone who leaves your hot beverages until they go cold, then you make another only to repeat the process, this is the gadget for you – Ember will keep your hot drink at your desired temperature all-day if left on the charging plate, or for up to one hour when you are on the move.

#7: Philips Somneo Connected Sleep and Wake-up Light Therapy Lamp

See it now: Philips Somneo

A smartphone-enabled sunrise alarm clock and therapy lamp that also has built-in sensors to measure your bedroom's temperature, noise, light and humidity levels, and can make suggestions to help you get a better night's sleep.

Got any recommendations for gadgets I should check out? Let me know below!

See also: