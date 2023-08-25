Every product we're expecting at Apple's September event (and what won't be unveiled)

Without a doubt, the biggest announcement during the upcoming keynote will be the iPhone 15 series, with Apple running a similar playbook this year as the last. That means you can expect four iPhone 15 models: the standard iPhone 15, a larger iPhone 15 Plus, the standard iPhone 15 Pro, and a larger iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The idea of Apple rebranding the "Max" variant to "Ultra" is in the cards, too, especially with the Watch "Ultra" being a thing this time around and the possibility of the iPhone ditching the alert slider for a mappable quick-access button instead.

The most recent reports, credited to Bloomberg and other industry analysts, suggest that with the non-Pro iPhone 15 models, Apple will replace the notch design with its Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped camera design from last year that fluidly adapts to the software and apps running on the device.

In doing so, Apple will finally standardize the new Dynamic Island interface across all of its flagship iPhone models, not just on the Pro. Speaking of standardizing, with the EU imposing a law for electronics makers to adopt USB-C by 2024, the new batch of iPhones will finally support charging and data transferring via USB-C, becoming Apple's latest major product to make the switch to the more universal power format.

With the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, the biggest change, at least from the surface level, will be the slimmer bezel design, thanks in part to a new low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) display. As reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple will use the same display technology that allowed it to slim down the edges -- and therefore expand the display size -- of the Apple Watch Series 8 on the new iPhone Pro models.

And with a shift to titanium material versus stainless steel, these changes should make a big difference to the iPhone's hand feel. The price of entry may see a bump as well. Apple currently charges $100 more if you opt for the Apple Watch with titanium casing. The same approach may be applied to the latest iPhone Pro devices.

As far as colors go, the standard iPhone 15 is expected to come in shades of black, blue, green, yellow, and pink. And for the iPhone 15 Pro: Shades of silver and black, with two new colors, Titan Gray and dark blue.

We'll know for sure on September 12 what the configurations and SKUs are, so stay tuned.