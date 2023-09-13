Everything Apple just announced: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were this year's headlining act, with new and improved form factors, updated processors, and the latest advancements in the iPhone camera.

The biggest change, at least on the surface, is the slimmer and lighter design, which has new contoured edges, Grade 5 Titanium, and the thinnest borders ever on an iPhone.

The iPhone 15 Pro features the fastest mobile CPU -- A17 Pro. The new CPU can run up to 10% faster than the A16 Bionic chip in last year's iPhone 14 Pro. Compared to Apple's previous iterations, the neural engine is up to two times faster, and the pro-class GPU is up to 20 times faster, optimizing overall smartphone performance.

As for the cameras, the Pro variants feature a 48MP main camera, which allows users to switch between the 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm focal lengths and supports 48MP HEIF images with up to four times the resolution.

The Pro Max also features a 5X telephoto lens, the longest optical zoom ever on iPhone.

Like on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, users won't have to switch to Portrait mode, but instead, the phone will detect the depth information of the photo's subject, allowing users to later turn any photo into a portrait.

The quality of photos in low light will also improve with a night mode that provides sharper detail and more vivid colors.

Besides the cameras, another major selling point is the Action Button which replaces the traditional alert slider. The Action Button will function as a ring and silent button by default but can be personalized to be a mappable quick key for turning on the camera app, flashlight, Siri, Shortcuts, and more.

In terms of safety, the phones feature Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and a new Roadside Assistant that allows customers to comment to AAA when experiencing car troubles.

With the EU imposing a law for electronics makers to adopt USB-C by 2024, the new iPhones finally support charging and data transferring via USB-C, becoming Apple's latest major product to make the switch to the more universal power format.

The Pro and Pro Max will be available for preorder this Friday September 15 and available in stores on September 22.

The phones are available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes. The iPhone 15 Pro retails for $999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is $1,199.