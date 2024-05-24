While incredibly exciting, traveling can also be extremely stressful and overwhelming--especially if you're hitting the road over Memorial Day weekend. Not only are there extremely long lines everywhere you turn, but surprise weather, larger crowds, and unexpected situations are more likely to take place because of the holiday rush.

The right gear diminishes travel anxiety and makes your trip as smooth and comfortable as possible. ZDNET's tried and true tech gadgets ensure your luggage is not overweight when checking in at the airport, avoid losing your wallet during your trip, or run out of your smartphone battery when you are about to show your boarding pass.

These products also easily fit in any weekend bag, carry-on, or checked luggage – meaning you can improve any upcoming trip you may have, no matter your mode of transportation or destination.

A power bank

Power banks are one of those things everyone should have, especially when traveling. They take up little to no space, are often lightweight, and can quickly give your phone the extra juice it needs to survive for just a few more hours. Whether it is a $15 or a $200 power bank, these tiny but mighty devices can and will save your device's life when you need it most – plus, you can always use it after your trip. Here are some of our top tested and recommended power banks.

Anker's Nano 22.5W Power Bank A compact power bank Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET Anker recently released its latest addition to its Anker Nano line, the Nano 22.5W Power Bank. This battery-powered device packs a foldable USB-C port, a 5,000mAh capacity, and weighs just a bit more than 3 ounces. The charger itself is tiny and "puts the portable in a portable charger," says ZDNET's Sabrina Ortiz, who tested the latest power bank, and happened to be the same size as her go-to lipstick. View now at Amazon

A Bluetooth tracker



What would my life be without a Bluetooth tracker? I rely on these tiny devices as much as my morning coffee. They track my checked luggage at the airport, they tell me when I leave my ID, passport, or wallet behind and they help me locate my keys when they are nowhere in sight. But, beyond saving my life countless times the best part of Bluetooth trackers is their versatility. Here are some of the best Bluetooth trackers we recommend.

A pair of headphones



Headphones have become as essential in my bag, especially when I am traveling. Whether you are traveling by car, plane, or train, the best headphones can help you tune out loud conversations, play smooth melodies while you nap, or even provide you with entertainment as you partake in your journey. Whether you prefer headphones or earbuds while traveling, here are some of our expert-tested and recommended picks.

A travel VPN



In the same way that you probably wouldn't leave your passport lying open in a public place, you shouldn't leave your personal online data up for grabs when traveling abroad. Online privacy should be your utmost concern during your trip, and connecting to Wi-Fi in an airport, hotel, or cafe just puts your financial information or login credentials at risk of exposure or theft. We recommend keeping your connection safe and secure at all times by using one of the top Travel VPNs.

NordVPN A reliable travel VPN June Wan/ZDNET NordVPN id the best travel VPN due to its 30-day money-back guarantee, fast connection speeds, and high reliability. ZDNET's VPN expert, Charlie Osborne, ran several tests on the service, in addition to testing it herself during her travels, and found NordVPN to be one of the most reliable connections out there. Review: NordVPN Currently, NordVPN offers three plans available: Complete, Plus, and Standard, and is running a promotion where you can get three months of access for free when you choose a one or two-year plan. View now at NordVPN

A luggage scale



I can't tell you the amount of times I have fearfully arrived at the airport, unsure whether or not my luggage will pass the weight check. To avoid the constant dread, a couple of months ago, I decided to get a portable weight scale, and I can't deny that it has probably been one of the most game-changing travel gadgets I have ever used. My weight scale gives me peace of mind before I arrive at the airport and often keeps me accountable when packing. Here are some of our recommendations.

Freetoo Portable Luggage Scale A portable luggage scale Freetoo/ZDNET The Freetoo Portable Luggage Scale can give you peace of mind before you even begin your trip. This scale holds up to 110 lbs or 50 kg and comes in three colors: red, grey, and black. It has a green backlight display, making it incredibly easy to read no matter the lighting conditions, and it can easily be stored within your belongings due to its sleek and lightweight design. View now at Amazon

A travel adapter



If you are traveling to another country, there is a high possibility you will need a travel adapter for your chargers and devices. So you are not caught by surprise when you arrive at your destination and realize you don't have a way to plug in your phone, my recommendation is to always carry a universal travel adapter during every trip. These top travel adapters are all-in-one devices that constantly keeps you prepared for whatever charging or electrical needs you may encounter.

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter A universal travel plug adapter Epicka/ZDNET Stay plugged in no matter where you go with Eplicka's Universal travel adapter. This all-in-one adapter will give you power in over 150 countries due to its four different plugs and can charge your phone, laptop, and headphones all from the same spot. Just pick which of the USB-A, USB-C, and AC options you'd like to use and plug up to six devices to simultaneously charge from the adapter. Keep in mind this adapter is not a voltage converter and only holds up to 240 volts. This means you should not use this adapter with items such as your hair dryer, straightener, or others. View now at Amazon

You might also need:



What is a must-have travel item? Of all the items on this list, I'd say a power bank is the most important item to have on any trip (besides your phone, wallet, and personal identification, of course). The truth is the longer you have your phone, the shorter the battery will last you throughout the day. And especially when you are traveling, your phone just always seems to die quicker, since you are constantly using it to take photos, follow directions, or search the most recommended food spots in the area.

What should I pack when traveling internationally? When traveling internationally, you should always pack a universal travel adapter. Different countries have different electrical receptacles and while you can get an adapter for the specific country you are visiting, you are most likely to get a better bang for your buck if you can just get one adapter that works in all countries, rather than individual ones for each location. Plus this also prevents you from forgetting to bring the adapter, losing it, or bringing the wrong one.

What are the busiest travel days this memorial day? According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the busiest days to travel during Memorial Day are the Thursday and Friday before and the Tuesday after. TSA recommends all travelers arrive early and prepared for every step of the air travel experience.