F5 brings WAF app protection to the NGINX platform

F5 Networks on Tuesday announced a series of new multi-cloud application security services, including a service that brings its Web Application Firewall (WAF) technology to the NGINX platform. The new services follow F5's recent acquisition of NGINX, as well as its $1 billion acquisition of Shape Security.

The acquisitions and new products have allowed F5 to reframe its approach to security, the company said Monday, with a focus on four key areas: application layer security, trusted application access, application infrastructure security and intelligent threat services.

The new NGINX App Protect service should bring security to the NGINX platform with easy integration into CI/CD toolchains, F5 said. That kind of application layer security is key, the company says, as CI/CD workflows have sped up the time it takes for apps to move into production.

F5 is also rolling out Essential App Protect, a SaaS product that offers out-of-the-box protection against common web exploits, malicious IPs, and coordinated attacks. It can be easily added to a DevOps toolchain. Next, the cloud-delivered Behavioral App Protect uses machine learning and crowdsourced threat intelligence to detect malicious behavior in real time. Lastly, Aspen Mesh Secure Ingress helps secure traffic entering Kubernetes clusters.