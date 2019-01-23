F5 Networks, Citrix, PTC all beat earnings expectations

F5 Networks published its first quarter FY 2019 financial results on Wednesday, delivering mixed results.

Non-GAAP earnings came to $2.70 per diluted share on revenue of $543.8 million, up 4 percent year-over-year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.54 per share on revenue of $547.36 million.

"F5 continues to advance its position in multi-cloud architectures with growing demand for software solutions driving 4% year over year total revenue growth in our first quarter," CEO François Locoh-Donou said in a statement. "We also delivered continued product and services revenue growth and stronger than expected non-GAAP earnings in the quarter."

For Q2, F5 has set a revenue goal of $543 million to $553 million with a non-GAAP earnings target of $2.53 to $2.56 per diluted share.

PTC also reported its first quarter fiscal year 2019 results, beating market expectations.

Non-GAAP net income was $67 million, or 56 cents per diluted share, on revenue of $335 million

Analysts were expecting earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $324.65 million.

"Our financial performance in the first quarter was solid, with revenue, operating margin and EPS results exceeding our expectations," CEO James Heppelmann said in a statement. "We continued to make important strides against our major strategic initiatives during the quarter, most notably, we successfully completed our transition to a subscription business model."

Citrix reported its fourth quarter fiscal year 2018 results, beating market expectations.

Non-GAAP earnings came to $1.67 per diluted share on revenue of $802 million, representing 3 percent revenue growth.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.59 per share on revenue of $791.95 million.

Annual non-GAAP net income for FY 2018 was $791 million, or $5.65 per diluted share. Annual revenue was $2.97 billion, compared to $2.82 billion for FY 2017, a 5 percent increase.

Citrix also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share.

"Today, I believe we have the best product portfolio we've ever had and our long-term vision is resonating with both customers and with partners," CEO David Henshall said in a statement. "The opportunities we see in both Digital Workspace and Networking combined with the investments we are making in the business give me confidence in Citrix's outlook in the years ahead."

For the first quarter of FY 2019, Citrix expects net revenue to be in the range of $700 million to $710 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.15 to $1.20.