Facebook reveals new covert efforts to sway 2018 midterm elections

Facebook on Tuesday revealed that it's uncovered a covert campaign of misinformation designed to influence the upcoming US midterm elections.

The social network isn't saying who's behind the campaign, noting that it doesn't have the technical evidence at this time to confidently point a finger. However, the company says it's banned 32 "bad actors" that violate the Facebook's ban on coordinated inauthentic behavior. This includes both Facebook pages and Instagram accounts.

During a media press briefing, Facebook's chief information security officer Alex Stamos said the bad actors did more to conceal their identities than the Russia-backed Internet Research Agency did in 2016, including using VPNs and paying third parties to place ads on their behalf.

Still, Facebook said it's possible that this latest campaign is actually the IRA with improved techniques. In fact, Facebook found connections between some of the new suspicious accounts and previously identified IRA accounts. In one case, a known IRA account was listed as an administrator on a Facebook page controlled by the newly banned group.

The Internet Research Agency was one of the three Russian entities listed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's election meddling indictment earlier this year. The indictment accused the IRA of seeking, in part, "to conduct what it called 'information warfare against the United States of America' through fictitious US personas on social media platforms and other Internet-based media."

It's worth noting that Senator Mark Warner, a ranking member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement immediately following Facebook's disclosure that outright blames the new wave of misinformation on Russia and the Kremlin.

"Today's disclosure is further evidence that the Kremlin continues to exploit platforms like Facebook to sow division and spread disinformation, and I am glad that Facebook is taking some steps to pinpoint and address this activity," Warner said. "I also expect Facebook, along with other platform companies, will continue to identify Russian troll activity and to work with Congress on updating our laws to better protect our democracy in the future."

