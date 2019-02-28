Facebook's enterprise tool Workplace grows to 2 million paid users

Despite Facebook's own user confidence crisis, growth on its enterprise collaboration endeavor Workplace has remained steady. The social networking giant announced Tuesday that Workplace now has 2 million paid users, and more than 150 companies with over 10,000 users on the platform.

Workplace started out in 2011 as an internal project for Facebook, and was launched publicly in October 2016. Facebook monetized the platform a year later with paid subscription tiers and has added a bevy of very large enterprises to its customer list, including Walmart, Nestle, United Way and Spotify.

Nonetheless, it's still unclear how the total Workplace user base compares to Slack, which now has 10 million daily active users, 85,000 paying customers and is prepping for an IPO. The two services compete for similar slices of the enterprise collaboration market, although Facebook has positioned Workplace more toward the larger enterprise set. But in a move from the Slack playbook, Facebook over the last year has rolled out a series of integrations with third party enterprise apps, which lets customers take tools like Microsoft Sharepoint and Atlassian's Jira and use them on top of the Workplace platform.

"We put people at the center of everything we do," the company wrote in a blog post. "Whether it's releasing new features like Safety Check so frontline workers can get the support they need in a crisis; leveraging industry-leading machine learning technology from Facebook to help ease the burden of email overload; or building best-of-breed integrations with companies like Microsoft, Google, ServiceNow, Okta, Box and Netskope so our customers can get more from the SaaS apps they already use."

