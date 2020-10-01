Fast Android battery drain? Here are four steps to fixing it!

I'm surprised how long the batteries in my Android handsets last compared to my iPhone. Partly that'll be down to using them less than my iPhone, but still, I can leave my Android smartphones on one side for a few days and come back to a decent battery, while that would kill the battery in my iPhone.

But Android handsets aren't immune to being suddenly hit by rapid battery drain issues.

But a problem with trying to narrow down and diagnose Android smartphone issues is not only the wide array of Android versions that are in use out there, but that there can be significant differences from manufacturer to manufacturer.

Fortunately for Android owners, battery drain issues are normally pretty easy to fix.

When an Android handset is suffering from poor battery life, I have a four-step plan for fixing it.

I suggest waiting a day of so between each step so you can ascertain of the problem has been fixed (unless the drain is so severe that you can see it over the course of a few hours).

1: Reboot the handset

This is the quickest, easiest, and least destructive thing to try first. On most handsets you just press and hold the power button until the Restart option appears.

This isn't just a fix for poor battery life. It fixes most things most of the time!

2: Update your apps

Don't have your apps set to update automatically? A rouge app is a common cause for sudden and unexpected battery drain. Head over to the Google Play Store, update any apps that need updating (updates come around fast), and see if that helps.

3: Update Android

OK, I know. Depending on the maker, updates can either roll around on a regular basis, or be as rare as hen's teeth (which might not be as rare as Android updates on some handsets).

But it's worth a try -- fire up the Settings app and go System > Advanced and then either look for About phone or About tablet or System update or Wireless update. You may well have to dig about!

4: Nuke your settings!

This is the nuclear option because it will mean having to set up your phone again. Make sure you have a backup of your data before doing this.

Most people can access the reset options by firing up the Settings app and going System > Advanced > Reset options. However, some handsets require you to press the power button and some combination of the volume up or down to make this happen which you might find through trial and error (warning, this is frustrating!) or from an internet search.