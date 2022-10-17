Fiido L3 e-bike review: Comfortable city commuting for a week on a single charge

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
When the folks at Fiido first reached out to me about reviewing the L3 e-bike, I chuckled and thought there was no way a small-wheel folding bike would be functional for my daily commute. But similar to how GPS sports watches last for weeks rather than hours like a smartwatch, the Fiido L3 Long Range Electric Bike was designed for you to ride with no battery anxiety. The same thing can't be said about similarly sized e-bikes.
Given the physics of the design, a single-speed, small-wheel bike is not going to go very fast while just pedaling, and as you can see in my video review there is a limit to how fast one can pedal up hills.
The L3 is more of an electric scooter that you sit on, and when you approach it as something that is used the majority of the time in full-throttle mode then you will find it is one of the most comfortable and fun bikes you can ride around a city.
While full-throttle mode is generally the preferred way to ride the bike, I forgot the key one day so used it for my commute in off mode. I found the bike functions perfectly well for scooting around flat streets with the battery off, and if you want to save some weight you can actually remove the battery and ride the bike with no battery installed.
|Frame
|Aluminum alloy
|Motor size
|350W brushless geared motor
|Pedal Assist
|Three levels
|Range
|Throttle: 80 miles. Level 1 assist: 124 miles
|Top speed
|16 mph
|Battery capacity
|48V 1113.6Wh
|Display
|Small LED display with button controls
|Lights
|Front and rear LED provided
|Seat
|Extremely comfortable spring saddle
|Brakes
|Mechanical disc
|Fenders
|Front and rear provided
|Water resistance
|IP54
|Tires
|14 x 1.95-inch with mag wheels
|Folded size
|680 x 660 x 450 mm
|Riding, unfolded, size
|1240 x 580 x 1040 mm
|Payload capacity
|330 pounds
|Rider heights supported
|5 feet to 6.5 feet tall
|Bike weight
|52 pounds
The Fiido L3 arrived in a rather small box, for an electric bike, so I wasn't sure what to expect as I cut through the tape. It turns out that the bike was fully assembled with only the seat and pedals left to be installed quickly and easily. It's the fastest from arrival to riding that I have experienced in my e-bike testing experiences, so you don't have to worry at all if you are not that comfortable assembling a bike.
There are a few elements to unfold to get the bike ready to ride. Fiido also considered how the bike sits in the folded condition, with a dedicated metal stand on the bottom that the folded bike rests on. Starting from folded, to get the bike ready to ride you do the following:
Bright front and rear lights, a rear cargo rack, front and rear fenders, a small kickstand, and the tire chain are all installed and ready to go right out of the box. The color looks professional and stylish while the welds, metal, and every aspect of the bike are well-constructed and rock-solid. All folding elements lock securely into place and remain firm at maximum bike speeds.
See also: The Urtopia Carbon E-Bike is a work of art that you can ride
The defining element of the Fiido L3 is clearly the massive 1,113-Wh 48V battery that is nearly twice the capacity most electric bikes carry. Fiido did a great job of positioning the battery in the center of the bike below the seat so the bike remains well-balanced, even with such a massive battery. The comfortable saddle has a release lever that allows you to lift up the back of the seat so that you can remove and insert the battery without removing the entire seat post.
The battery is rated to propel a 165-pound rider for 80 miles in throttle mode or 120 miles with pedal assist 1. I am a 245-pound rider, so the range will be less than this. Given my typical bike commute of about 8 miles a day, I can go all week between charges. Being able to charge up a commuter bike on the weekends without ever thinking about the battery in between is a pretty compelling argument for the Fiido L3.
Despite the very small wheels of the Fiido L3 and my height of 6 feet, 1 inch, I find the seat post and handlebars rise up to a very comfortable riding position. Combined with the most comfortable bike seat I have ever tested, it's a blast to cruise along at about 15 mph on the Fiido L3. Even with the handlebars and seat post raised for my height, the bike feels stable and does not wobble, shimmy, or shake at all.
While the battery will propel you for an extended distance, the bike also rides very well with the power off, so you never have to leave it behind or walk it miles to the next charger. Braking was fantastic and the bike stops on a dime, which is helpful for city riding where drivers tend to turn in front of you without warning far too often.
See also: The best electric bikes: Top e-bikes for commuting
There are many folding bike alternatives available today and it is clear that Fiido is focused on providing an e-bike with a battery large enough that you don't have to think about charging for your typical week of commuting. It is also one of the most comfortable and enjoyable rides available on an e-bike.
Thankfully, I haven't had a flat or any failure on the bike, but I do wonder how challenging it will be to change out a flat tire with such small wheels. On electric scooters I have tested before, removing small tires was extremely challenging.
While I don't have to worry about space for storing bikes in my house, I appreciate folding bikes since I only own small, older sedans and being able to place a folding bike in a trunk and take it to a location for riding is a wonderful benefit. Be aware that the handlebars swing around a bit in the folded condition, as there is no clamping mechanism or holdback to keep things tight when the bike is folded up.
I looked like a circus clown trying to pedal fast up steep hills and didn't make much speed due to the physics of the design. I was able to conquer hills with the 350W motor, though, and with my legs keeping me going at a fairly steady pace. This is not a bike designed to help you challenge hill country on a regular basis, but if you have a fairly flat commute you can trust that the Fiido L3 will get you there quickly for miles on end without worrying at all about charging.
If you want an e-bike that you rarely have to charge and one that you rarely have to pedal, then the Fiido L3 is a great option. There are plenty of other folding options to consider too.