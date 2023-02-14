'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Spring is just around the corner. If you're heading outdoors and want some tech for your next outdoor adventure, you need a drone. Drones can cost thousands of dollars, but you don't have to drop lots of cash to score a cool device. Right now, the Fimi X8SE drone is on sale for only $400, saving you $80.
The Fimi X8SE is a durable drone designed to handle the toughest of conditions, including rain, snow, and even high winds (though we urge caution when taking it out in windy conditions). It can transmit video up to 6.1 miles away on the built-in Sony 48MP camera. Plus, it comes with HDR support and 3x digital zoom.
With a f/1.6 aperture, the Fimi drone can shoot beautiful night videos and images. Whether you're shooting a sunset or a city skyline, you can program the device to shoot in circles, pre-plan your flights, and more with up to 35 minutes of flight time.
One of the coolest features is the ability to release and drop items up to 7oz. It's a great option for those seeking to transport something small across a short distance to a friend or family member.
Right now, you can save $80 on this drone through Valentine's Day only. Pick it up at B&H today.
