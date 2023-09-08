Finally! Twitter rival Threads now lets you search for posts by keyword

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Users of Meta's Threads now finally have the ability to search for posts based on a keyword or term. In a post published on Friday, Instagram head Al Mosseri confirmed that the new keyword search is rolling out in English and Spanish across such countries as the US, Argentina, India, and Mexico. The new option will be available in the mobile version of Threads as well as the website, which officially launched on August 24.

Previously, the search tool in Threads was limited as it allowed you to look only for other accounts. The ability to search for posts has been one of the most requested features among Threads users and now matches a similar capability on rival social networks such as X (formerly known as Twitter) and Bluesky.

On my end, the new keyword search is accessible on the Threads website but not on the mobile app, a sign that the option is still in the process of rolling out.

To try the new search at the website or in the app, select the Search icon. Typing your keyword or term automatically displays matching accounts. Tapping the Search button in the app or pressing the Return key on your PC's keyboard at the website then displays a list of matching posts.

Designed in part to attract X users tired of the antics of owner Elon Musk, Threads grabbed more than 100 million new users in less than a week following its launch in early July. But those numbers soon started to dwindle.

After peak volume on July 7, the number of active daily users had fallen by 70% as of July 26, according to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. And from July 7 to August 7, the volume of users dropped by 79%, according to web analytics firm Similarweb.

To win over new and previous users, Threads has been striving to add new features and improve existing ones. The website launch in August was a major development as the platform had previously been accessible only as a mobile app. With the keyword search now completed, other items on the most wanted list include an edit button, a direct messaging feature, and a hashtag system.