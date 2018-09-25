FinancialForce pumps Einstein Analytics into latest platform update

FinancialForce, a cloud ERP vendor built on Salesforce's platform, is rolling out new analytics products based on Einstein and applying next-generation Lightning UX features across its portfolio. The company detailed the new features as part of its Fall 2018 release during Salesforce's Dreamforce event being held in San Francisco this week.

The updates to Professional Service Automation (PSA) will bring improved visibility and analysis against Billings, Backlog, Capacity and Utilization using the Einstein Analytics tool combined with key services data. The forecasting elements are also improved through the general availability of PSA Analytics.

The company is also rolling out agile billing via an updated Subscription and Usage Billing service. The update will let businesses manage subscription services, consumption- and usage- based offerings, and billing for tangible goods via one system.

Meanwhile, updates to the Financial Management service will offer enhanced, role-based dashboards and financial reporting also powered by Salesforce Einstein, with the aim of providing scalability to "tens of million of rows across detailed accounting transactions," the company said.

On the UX side, the new release brings full Salesforce Lightning-readiness with a new user-friendly UX across the FinancialForce applications portfolio. This will allow users to customize the UX and implement many managed and unmanaged Lightning apps, productivity tools such as Utility Bar, integration with Outlook or Gmail and Lightning actions, as well as build Lightning Communities.