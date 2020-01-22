FireEye scoops up cloud security startup Cloudvisory

FireEye has announced the acquisition of Texas-based Cloudvisory, hoping its new addition will boost the cloud security capabilities of FireEye Helix.

The company said it would give customers with a single operations platform to monitor multi-cloud environments, hybrid-cloud firewalls, and integrate container security.

"Customers need consistent visibility across their public and hybrid cloud environments, as well as containerised workloads," FireEye executive vice president of products and customer success Grady Summers said.

"Cloudvisory delivers this visibility and allows FireEye to apply controls and best practices based on our frontline knowledge of how attackers operate.

"With the addition of the Cloudvisory technology, FireEye is able to offer a comprehensive, intelligence-led solution to secure today's hybrid, multi-platform environments."

Cloudvisory was founded in 2013 and operates across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, OpenStack and VMware, as well as traditional virtualised and bare metal environments.

FireEye has touted the Cloudvisory solution as providing visibility into network data traffic for workloads, applications, and microservices; the ability to detect and remediate misconfigurations and malicious activities across multiple cloud providers; compliance assurance standard benchmarks for CIS, PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, and compliance requirements; and the ability to detect, alert, block, and quarantine attacks using cloud-native microsegmentation.

In a blog post announcing the acquisition, FireEye said Cloudvisory was an innovator in cloud visibility, security, and policy management.

"Cloudvisory gives our customers the ability to actively auto-discover cloud assets to map their policies and relationships in Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud," the post reads.

"It also extends to private clouds running on-premise versions of Kubernetes or OpenStack. It provides a visibility framework for understanding the infrastructure intricacies, finds areas of concern, and incorporates a push-button remediation solution that aligns with enterprise change management procedures."

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

FireEye in May acquired Verodin, a firm with a platform that helps validate the effectiveness of cybersecurity controls.

At the time, FireEye said the Verodin Security Instrumentation Platform complemented its existing cybersecurity products and services.

Verodin runs tests to identify vulnerabilities due to problems such as equipment misconfiguration, changes in the IT environment, or evolving attacker tactics.

The acquisition was valued at approximately $250 million in cash and stock.

Prior to this, FireEye scooped up X15 Software for $15 million in equity and $5 million in cash in January 2018; the Email Laundry in 2017; Invotas in January 2016; iSight Partners a month prior for around $200 million; nPulse for $60 million in 2014; and for $1 billion, FireEye added Mandiant to its portfolio at the end of 2013.