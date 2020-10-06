FireEye’s Mandiant debuts new SaaS threat intelligence suite

Cybersecurity: Why supply chain weaknesses make you easy pickings for hackers Watch Now

Mandiant has launched Mandiant Advantage: Threat Intelligence, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed for security response teams.

Announced on Tuesday, the FireEye-owned cyberforensics firm said the new solution is the first SaaS offering in its portfolio and will combine threat intelligence gathered by Mandiant together with data from cyber incident response engagements.

Delivered through a one-stop-shop platform, Mandiant Advantage: Threat Intelligence leans on real-time information collected by over 300 researchers and analysts.

"By extending this timely look into what's happening across multiple Mandiant frontlines, organizations can more easily prioritize the threats that matter to them most right now," the company said.

Over time, more Mandiant Advantage SaaS products will be developed to "to augment and automate global security teams with controls-agnostic, actionable breach, adversary, operational and machine intelligence data."

Planned upgrades include validation on demand -- potentially including checks for email filter rules, database configuration, and operating system controls and updates -- as well as malware analysis as a service.

Mandiant Advantage: Threat Intelligence is subscription-based and is priced depending on the size of the organization signing up. In addition, the solution includes API integration and a browser plugin.

"We are now making emerging intelligence accessible to all defenders as it is discovered, regardless of the technology they have deployed," Sandra Joyce, executive VP of Mandiant Threat Intelligence at FireEye commented. "Now customers of all sizes have unprecedented access to the depth and breadth of threat intelligence Mandiant offers, appropriate to their budget and unique needs."

Mandiant Solutions was launched in April this year in order to streamline FireEye and Mandiant's portfolio. Now, the term brings Mandiant Consulting, Mandiant Managed Defense, FireEye Threat Intelligence, FireEye Expertise On Demand, and Verodin Security Validation under the same umbrella -- together with the firm's latest cybersecurity offering.

