Firefox Reality now available for the Oculus Quest

Mozilla on Thursday announced that its virtual reality web browser, Firefox Reality, is now available for the Oculus Quest. While the production of VR content is still in its early days, Mozilla's browser offers users a platform-neutral way to browse content while maintaining some level of privacy.

Launched in September, Firefox Reality is built expressly to work with standalone virtual reality and augmented reality headsets. It enables users to move between 2D websites and immersive web experiences.

Firefox Reality comes with Enhanced Tracking Protection enabled by default, blocking third-party tracking cookies. "We strongly believe privacy shouldn't be relegated to optional settings," Mozilla said in a blog post Thursday. "As an added bonus, these protections work in the background and actually increase the speed of the browser."

Browsing experiences like Firefox Reality help answer questions about what the web in VR should look like -- giving users the choice, for instance, to browse with a keyboard or by voice. Because the web in VR is still so new, Mozilla is promoting featured content on the FxR home page.

The Oculus Quest, which began shipping in May, is Facebook's first all-in-one headset with no wires and full freedom of movement. On Facebook's Q2 conference call on Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is "selling them as fast as we can make them."

"More importantly, we've delivered an experience that people keep using week after week, and buying more content," he continued." There's still a lot of work ahead to develop this ecosystem and deliver the future VR and AR products we dream of, but this is an important milestone."

Firefox Reality is also available for other 6DoF headsets, including the HTC Vive Focus Plus and Lenovo Mirage.

The browser is now available in 10 different languages, including Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese. In the coming months, Mozilla plans to roll out support for a WebXR specification, multi-window browsing, bookmarks sync, additional language support and other new features.

