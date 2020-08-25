Fitbit announces Sense and Versa 3 watches with GPS, Google Assistant, advanced health metrics

Image: Fitbit

Fitbit is actively working to improve our ability to monitor our health and manage stress as we continue to deal with the global coronavirus pandemic. Three new hardware products were announced today, one with the world's first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor on a smartwatch.

The Fitbit Sense is a new wearable from Fitbit while the Fitbit Versa 3 and Inspire 2 enhance the Versa and Inspire lines. The products range from $99.95 to $329.95 and are available now for pre-order. These new wearables are scheduled to be available in late September.

Fitbit Sense

All of Fitbit's latest technology and innovation is present in the new Fitbit Sense health watch and with integrated GPS it is the one I pre-ordered today. We last saw a Fitbit watch with GPS in the Ionic three years ago and I've been anxiously waiting for a new wearable with GPS so I can track my runs, hikes, bike rides, and more without a connected phone.

While integrated GPS is great for someone like me, there is much more in the Sense to appeal to health-conscious consumers. The Fitbit Sense has an EDA sensor to help manage stress, along with the ability to capture ECG and skin temperature measurements. Heart rate variability (HRV), breathing rate, SpO2 and resting heart rate all now appear in a new health metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app.

In conjunction with the EDA sensor, a new stress management score is provided by Fitbit. Along with the score, Fitbit provides recommendations to manage stress and Fitbit Premium members get even more details on the measurement and how to manage stress. Six months of free Fitbit Premium is included with the purchase of the Sense.

The ECG app will assess your heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). PurePulse 2.0 provides advanced heart rate measurements.

The Fitbit Sense has more than 20 on-device exercise modes, SmartTrack auto activity tracking capability, advanced sleep tools, and more. We now also see the addition of Google Assistant, along with the current Amazon Alexa option. Thanks to the integrated speaker and microphone you can take calls on the watch and reply to texts (with a connected Android phone).

James Park, co-founder and CEO, Fitbit, stated the following:

Our mission to make everyone in the world healthier has never been more important than it is today. COVID-19 has shown us all how critical it is to take care of both our physical and mental health and well being. Our new products and services are our most innovative yet, coupling our most advanced sensor technology and algorithms to unlock more information about our bodies and our health so you can be in control. We are breaking new ground with our wearables, helping you better understand and manage your stress and heart health, and pulling your key health metrics together in a simple and digestible way to track things like skin temperature, heart rate variability and SpO2 so you can see how it's all connected.12 Most importantly, we are making health accessible, surfacing new data that you may only get once or twice a year at the doctor's office, that you can use to focus on your holistic health and wellness, at a time when it's needed most.

Fitbit Versa 3

Upgrades in the Fitbit Versa 3 include integrated GPS, PurePulse 2.0 heart rate technology, and integrated speaker/mic for calls on the watch.

The Versa 3 has a battery life of more than six days with a 12-minute quick charge providing a day of use. The Versa 3 and Sense will use the same magnetic charger too.

Thankfully, the Versa bands will continue to be compatible with the Sense and Versa 3 so you can build up your watchband collection. New styles and colors are available with partnerships with Pendleton and Victor Glemaud too.

Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit provided survey feedback that there is still a large percentage, on the order of 40%, of people who are interested in activity trackers that are not watches. The new Fitbit Inspire 2 adds Active Zone Minutes, enhanced style, and a brighter display. Battery life is advertised at 10 days. You also get a full year of Fitbit Premium with the Inspire 2, which is a great deal when the tracker itself is priced at $99.95.