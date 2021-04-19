Fitbit takes a stylish approach with its new $149 Luxe fitness bracelet

Fitbit

Fitbit on Monday announced the latest addition to its wearable lineup, the Luxe. The fitness and wellness band, according to Fitbit, will take a "holistic" approach to the wearer's health by providing insight into their body's stress level.

Stress tracking and management isn't anything new for Fitbit devices, and along with today's announcement, all heart-rate enabled Fitbit devices will give the user a Stress Management Score. Fitbit Premium members will gain extra insight into their body's stress management score, detailing sleep patterns, activity and heart rate.

The Luxe has a slim AMOLED color display with a polished stainless steel casing and interchangeable bands that spruce up the overall look of what's normally a bland, plastic fitness tracker. Fitbit will sell link bracelets from Gorjana, as well as stainless steel mesh bands, and Horween leather double-wrap bands. Bands range in price from $29.99 to $99.99.

The Luxe has up to five-day battery life, according to Fitbit, depending on your daily use. The Luxe will track your heart rate, heart rate variability, resting heart rate -- and via a future update -- skin temperature along with blood oxygen level. That's in addition to tracking exercises, your sleep, counting steps and putting notifications from your phone on your wrist.

There are four different color combinations available: lunar white with soft gold stainless steel, black with graphite stainless steel, orchid with platinum stainless steel and the special edition soft gold stainless steel parker link bracelet.

Luxe is available to preorder right now for $149 and includes six months of Fitbit Premium. After the six-month trial, Fitbit Premium is $9.99 a month or $79 a year. There's a Gorjana special edition of the Luxe for $199. The Gorjana model will be available in June, while the standard Fitbit Luxe will be available "this spring."