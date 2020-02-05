Flexera buys Revulytics to help software vendors monetize better

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

Flexera said it is acquiring Revulytics, a software usage analytics company. Revulytics will fold into Flexera's application supplier unit, which helps to help software companies monetize.

The supplier side of Flexera also bought Palamidia and has three primary products focused on monetization via the Revulytics purchase, software composition analysis, and installation tools.

Flexera also has a buy-side part of the business that focuses on asset management and cloud optimization. The buyer-focused part of Flexera acquired RightScale and RISC Networks.

Revulytics has a set of tools that track licensing and enforcement as well as actual product usage. The data provided by Revulytics helps software companies ensure compliance as well as better price wars.

Flexera said it will integrate Revulytics with its offerings for compliance intelligence as well as usage analytics.