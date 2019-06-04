Flexera buys RISC Networks to bolster cloud migration efforts

Flexera has acquired RISC Networks, which has an analytics platform that aids cloud migrations.

With the purchase, Flexera has acquired the fourth company focused on cloud optimization. Flexera was primarily a software optimization platform, but now covers the entire IT stack.

Terms of the RISC Networks deal weren't disclosed.

In addition to RISC Networks, Flexera has acquired RightScale, MetaSaaS and BrainWare Group. RISC Networks was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in 2015 for its application profiling tools and analyzing the moving parts in cloud migrations. RISC Networks' software maps application dependencies, resource requirements and performance characteristics and gives Flexera a platform to use across its product portfolio.

Flexera CEO Jim Ryan said RISC Networks enables it to help customers "assess, prioritize and price which on-premise workloads they should migrate to the cloud."

RISC Networks, which counts CapGemini, IBM, Viacom and Eastman Chemical as customer, has a modular platform that includes the following services:

Foundation, a discovery and dependency mapping tool without agents.

CloudScape, which sizes instances, prices and plans migrations.

Performance and Trending, which maps the environment and devices.

And Security, which maps threats to the IT environment.

Here are a few screenshots of RISC Networks mapping of networks, pricing of cloud instances and application tools.

× ss-orbfullscreen.png

× ss-instance-matching-sm.png