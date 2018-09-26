Flexera acquires RightScale to combine software asset, cloud management

Flexera, a software asset management company, is acquiring cloud management firm RightScale in a deal that melds enterprise applications and cloud deployments.

For privately-held Flexera, RightScale gives it a core cloud play and a management platform to sell to its customer base. RightScale hatched its cloud management platform in 2007 and later launched Optima to manage cloud costs. Optima is bundled with the broader RightScale cloud management suite and sold standalone.

According to the companies, the two technology stacks are complementary and should be able to optimize software and cloud spending across an organization. In addition, RightScale gets a larger sales footprint to expand.

Indeed, the combination of cloud and enterprise software management could be timely as companies mix and match applications and clouds.

Jim Ryan, CEO of Flexera, said public cloud spending is accelerating for its customer base. RightScale manages public and private cloud stacks such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, OpenStack and VMware vSphere.

RightScale said it will continue to publish its state of the cloud research.

