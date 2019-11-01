Flip Razr leak shows what Motorola's new folding phone looks like

Evan Blass

New leaks of what appear to be marketing material for the forthcoming Motorola Razr reveal how the Lenovo-owned brand has played its foldable phone card.

The images were shared by reliable phone leaker and reporter Evan Blass via his Twitter account. The account is private so many Twitter users won't be able to see the images.

However, the images indicate that Motorola's designers have stayed faithful to the classic flip phone design, while incorporating foldable screen technology to have a main screen when opened and a secondary screen to interact with when it's folded. A key difference to the old Razr is that in an opened state, it's all screen and lacks a physical keyboard.

Motorola has scheduled an event on November 13 where it promises to reveal a "highly anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon". It's expected to release the new take on the original Razr and could cost $1,500.

The brand doesn't want to be too gimmicky and hopes to deliver a phone that's functionally valuable while capitalizing on what the iconic pre-iPhone handset was loved for: it was compact, pocketable and shut with a crisp snap.

ZDNet sister site CNET speculates the "chin" or bump at the base of the phone could house a fingerprint sensor. It's not known whether the new Razr will be a 5G phone. Motorola in September said it would launch 5G handsets, but they will be expensive.

Closed, the phone has a basic display that shows the time, date and weather, while also allowing the user to read messages and — possibly, say, with Google Assistant — reply without a keyboard.

Another image shows that in a closed state, the user-facing camera could be for taking selfies and possibly facial recognition. And in an opened state, the user would have a widescreen display suited to panoramic shots.

The new Razr is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.